Love Is Blind Season 7 alum Leo Braudy doesn’t mess around when it comes to gifting! The reality TV star recently gifted his now infamous Rolex to The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin’s newly single daughter Ally Shapiro. The duo took to social media alongside the RHONY alum to poke fun at their respective love lives.

In a TikTok posted by Ally Shapiro on December 4, 2024, Leo Braudy is seen pretending to beg Zarin as he jokingly tells her that he’s in love with Shapiro. The RHONY alum quips back, asking the Love Is Blind star what he has to offer to be considered eligible. Braudy can be seen gesturing toward the art exhibits before kissing his Rolex watch and handing it over to Shapiro. The TikTok was made in jest, and Ally Shapiro gave it a cheeky caption, “Too soon?”

According to PageSix, Leo Braudy and Ally Shapiro went on a date on December 3, 2024, during Art Base at Soho House Miami. The pair allegedly took to the festival’s main art sale floor as well. Leo Braudy was previously engaged to Brittany Wisniewski during his time on the popular Netflix reality dating show, but the duo called it quits shortly after taking a trip together to Miami. Shapiro is freshly single after ending her engagement to VaynerMedia director Jordan Bilfield back in October 2024, just two months after the latter popped the question. Leo Braudy has been managing his family’s art business since 2021, and Ally Shapiro has a Master's Degree in contemporary art from the Sotheby's Institute of Art. It must be noted that Braudy and Shapiro have yet to confirm any of the dating rumors.

Brittany Wisniewski Has Moved on With Mod Sun

While Leo Braudy is off gifting a Rolex to Ally Shapiro, his ex-fiancée from Love Is Blind, Brittany Wisniewski, was seen packing on the PDA with Avril Lavigne’s ex-fiancé Mod Sun. TMZ exclusively released a clip of the duo making out on November 12, 2024.

Wisniewski and Mod Sun first connected at the latter’s concert, where the Love Is Blind star was accompanied by co-stars Alexandra Byrd and Hannah Jiles. During the performance, the musician spotted the group in the crowd and gave them a special shout-out, which was also documented in Mod Sun’s TikTok. The singer can be seen introducing himself while posing the following question:

“Respectfully, are both of you on the show ‘Love Is Blind’?”

The outlet’s pictures and videos showed Wisniewski and Mod Sun engaged in a makeout session inside On The Rox in West Hollywood. Despite leaving flirty comments under each other’s social media posts and being spotted together on multiple occasions, the duo has yet to comment on their relationship status.

Love Is Blind Season 8 drops on February 14, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Netflix.

