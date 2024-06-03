The Big Picture Lydia and Milton from Love Is Blind celebrate their two-year anniversary, facing age differences and long-distance hurdles post-show.

The couple values each other's support and thoughtful gestures, with Milton appreciating Lydia's scheduling help and Lydia treasuring Milton's emotional support.

Lydia and Milton recently reunited with other Love Is Blind couples, highlighting connections and friendships post-reality show.

Another year goes by meaning another anniversary for Love Is Blind couples who are still married. Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson met in the pods on the reality series in season 5. The season ended with them being the only couple to say I do at the altar, and this year is their two-year anniversary. The couple mostly returned to their jobs and lives after the show.

The Netflix series showed them reckoning with their age difference throughout the series. Lydia and Uche Okoroha were the first exes on the show to recognize each other in the pods. There was drama, but the couple made it to the other side. Lydia and Milton talked about making it to another anniversary, and supporting each other after the show.

Milton and Lydia's are Standing Strong In Their Marriage

The newlyweds were long-distance for four months in their first year of marriage. Milton was working in Long Beach, California and Lydia split her time there and Houston, Texas. He also went to grad school. But they've been able to sustain their love. The couple spoke to PEOPLE about the best parts of their union.

"I've gone through some hurdles in the past few months, and he has shown up at every single one of them and he has been there for me, and he stops whatever he's doing to just listen and be there for me," Lydia said. "I think that's one of the things that I value the most and I feel so blessed to have." She also loves his thoughtful gifts like a pair of David Yurman earrings and a matching bracelet for the anniversary.

"I think just really having somebody being able to be solid in understanding my schedule and be able to plan the smaller things around it that I really need done," Milton said. "For example, I've been needing to go to the doctor for months, honestly, probably years, and Lydia will sit down and be like, 'Now, on this day I see you have a gap. You're scheduled for the doctor at this time at this place.' I don't know, maybe to her, those are just small tasks that she really helps me with, but they're huge for me... and things that I didn't realize that I really, really value."

The married couple recently hung out with other Love Is Blind alums for the Netflix Is a Joke Festival. Lydia posted a supercut of videos and pictures from the event on May 21 on Instagram. "It was fantastic hanging out with my castmates from other seasons, and a special highlight was meeting Jess [Vestal]'s adorable twin(Autumn). Spending time with Nick and Vanessa [Lachey] was amazing, and it was a pleasure to see awesome P! and other wonderful people from Netflix."

