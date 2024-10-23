The Love Is Blind audience has come to accept certain truths about the series at this point. It seems that we can't escape the casting problem, where some individuals are attracted to the series by the allure of fame. There is another significant problem, of people hiding previous relationships, and even family, during their time in the series, when the whole point is to be an authentic, open, and honest representation of themselves while searching for blind love on the reality series. And lately it seems that the women on the series cannot escape the situation that the men who have promised to marry them were not as serious in their intentions as they proclaimed to be in the early stages of falling in love.

The shocking break-up between Marissa George and Ramses Prashad was one of the more authentic and painful moments in Season 7 of Love Is Blind. It was clear that the relationship coming to a sudden end completely blindsided Marissa, especially considering Ramses had been offering affirmative words that the wedding was moving forward until making an abrupt reversal just days before the ceremony. Now, Marissa has opened up about her feelings after watching the season back a year later, having not only experienced what she did on the show, but also now having had time to reflect on witnessing the relationship as a viewer herself.

Marissa Noticed Ramses' "Superiority" the Second Time Around

Marissa told Glamour Magazine what it was like watching herself fall in love only to end up heartbroken on this season of Love Is Blind. Marissa admitted she was in a new head space now that time had passed, but she was surprised to notice how many concessions she had been making in the relationship to try to convince Ramses things would work out. She stated that even after the break-up on camera she had offered to slow things down in the relationship, and just go back to dating to see if they could build on the love they had expressed so freely on the series. Marissa acknowledged that when she received a definite no in response to her offer, it turned her world "upside down," causing her to question herself after the dizzying bait-and-switch.

When asked whether she thought Ramses was as much of a feminist as he claimed to be, Marissa admitted she did not, noting he was a lot more selfish than he was willing to see. She continued to observe, "because no matter how feminist a man is going to be, he's still going to have a blind spot, because he's a man at the end of the day." Marissa was also asked to address whether she found she was being spoken down to by Ramses on the series, and she remarked that she felt there was a "moral superiority" that Ramses would exude in their conversations that she had not at first observed. She noted that because he claimed to be more progressive than her, he would use this as a way to counter her education. But it was Marissa's mom who first tried to alert her to this trait in Ramses, apparently warning her daughter about his "superiority complex" after their first meeting.

