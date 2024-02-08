The Big Picture Love Is Blind has a major issue with sexism, as many male contestants display blatantly discriminatory behavior towards women.

The show's format and focus on traditional romance ideals contribute to the perpetuation of toxic dating patterns.

Love is Blind has the potential to foster genuine connections, but until it addresses its core issues of misogyny, it will continue to be filled with creepy guys and women who have to defend themselves.

Created by Chris Coelen for Netflix, Love Is Blind quickly became one of reality TV's most popular dating shows when it premiered in 2020. A pulse-pounding series focusing on people who get to know one another over a matter of weeks. This, with absolutely no knowledge of what the other person looks like, before hopefully getting engaged and eventually marrying (for those that make it to the altar). With its 6th season quickly approaching, many audience members are brushing up on past seasons, re-igniting their passion for the series in anticipation of a hopefully more chaotic romance. Yet a re-watch of the past 5 seasons not only brings up the jaw-dropping couples that made the show so famous, but also reveals one of its biggest problems: its major issue with sexism.

Even on a series where people are meant to fall in love "sight unseen," where the entire premise focuses on falling in love with someone's heart, there are still countless men who brazenly display their sexism for all the world to see. It's a recurring issue that has only grown more and more obvious with each season and makes the viewers (and the unfortunate women meant to marry these men) deeply uncomfortable. It's an issue that the series can address, and until it does, this glaring flaw will always mar its well-intentioned premise.

Expect The Unexpected With 'Love Is Blind'

When Love is Blind first premiered, many were dubious over just how ridiculous the core conceit sounded. Put into pods for ten days, a group of men and women are meant to speed-date each other without seeing their appearances. If, at the end of those days, they feel they've met their perfect match, there will be a proposal, then a honeymoon, then a period where they must live with each other for three weeks and decide if they want to get married. This messy concept has led to many tears at the altar and a surprising number of seemingly happy relationships that have persisted to this day. Yet while the series wants its viewers to focus on the happy ends it occasionally doles out, it chooses to ignore the blatant sexism of the male contestants it had chosen to cast.

Looking for examples of misogyny in Love Is Blind reveals that almost every season has had at least one man with the audacity to make his narrow-minded views known. Whether it is Bartise Bowden publicly shaming Nancy Rodriguez for her opinions on a woman's right to abortion in season 3, Taylor Rue being criticized by Jared “JP” Pierce in this last season for wearing makeup, or almost every word out of Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee's mouth in Season 2, this show is rife with infuriating instances of misogyny. In a series so focused on loving someone for their heart, why is it that men who refuse to do just that are continually featured? Of course, it may come as a surprise to the producers that they act like this, as you can rarely ever predict how a person will act when put in front of the camera. But, when you study the core themes of the show and the language used throughout the coupling process, you realize just how easy it makes it for these men to feel like they have a right to say these things.

'Traditional Romance' Can Be a Dangerous Idea

If there's one thing that Love is Blind loves to do, it's mocking modern dating apps. In many ways, rightfully so, as many people have had terrible experiences with these applications that often drive them to pursue more concrete forms of looking for a partner (or auditioning for shows like this). But despite this constant critique, when reviewing the series' format, it bears many of the same traits as the same technology it ridicules; the participants literally hide behind a screen, and they can present themselves in a very specific way that in many cases are revealed as inauthentic, and they can use their romance-themed surroundings to conceal the more aggravating parts of their personality. Not only does the series represent the worst parts of dating apps, but the forced timeframe it applies to contestants, rushes them into very serious situations they might have considered for longer otherwise. It prides itself on its 'return to basics' regarding love, but it forgets that traditional views often come with a wide array of very toxic thoughts on how these 'traditional' relationships should function.

While it thrives on the nostalgia it elicits from viewers and contestants alike, too often Love is Blind's ideal romance borders on archaic. Worsened by hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey - whose offensive treatment of contestants at reunions has angered many fans - the show's focus on traditional marriage ideals creates an easy setting for men to judge the surrounding women. If everything in the space is preaching how great dating used to be, then shouldn't it be okay for men to act in the way it used to be encouraged - blatantly sexist? Of course, this varies between each man, but the steady rise of this discrimination on the show is a clear indicator that the environment it fosters allows this kind of behavior. Even worse, with each season allowing its men the platform to confidently state their unjust opinions and often ignoring these truths to celebrate them later on (Bartise got a shoutout in the Season 5 reunion!) it enables them to continue acting in this way.

'Love Is Blind' Focuses On the Wrong Parts of Romance

If executed in a way that focused on its cast's well-being, there's a way for Love is Blind to be a true marvel of reality dating shows. The concept (while far-fetched) has the opportunity to spark some genuine connections between individuals and allow them to pursue relationships in a way they never have before, a way that has yielded a good number of happy couples. But the series' reliance on mocking modern dating has inadvertently created a culture of judgment that allows many of its men to believe that their discriminatory actions are justified. Luckily, the women of its cast often join forces to defend one another against this discrimination, but they shouldn't have to! The program should focus on casting and promoting individuals who will create a respectful environment for all to find love. By perpetuating its flawed ideals and failing to truly call out these men, it's only paving the way for more to apply and cause chaos in another person's life.

Is it wrong to blame a reality TV series for the actions of its competitors? By its concept, if it is truly "reality" on display, then the people's behavior is their own, and they are then to blame for whatever negativity they exhibit. Yet with Love is Blind and the consistent sexism displayed each season, it's clear that there is something integrally wrong with the program that allows this kind of discrimination to thrive. Whether it be its promotion of traditional romantic ideals (which often carry horrible views on genre roles) or utilizing the same toxic dating patterns it critiques, the culture within this show endangers its women while allowing the men to believe they can do and say what they want. The show truly has the potential to be about falling in love with a person's heart, to create a setting where these folks feel safe enough to become vulnerable and find the person they're meant to be with. But until they address these core issues of misogyny that keep coming up, it will only be yet another dating competition filled with creepy guys and women who must defend themselves from them.

Season 6 of Love is Blind debuts on February 14 with episodes 1-6, the following Wednesday, on February 21. Episodes 7-9. Episodes 10 and 11 will air on the 28th and the finale will come on March 6. Past seasons are also available for streaming on Netflix.

