All through Love Is Blind Season 8, viewers have been getting frustrated over the fact that Lauren O’Brien didn’t defend herself or clap back harder at her fiancé David Bettenburg. Post their breakup, Lauren met Molly Rose at the cast meet-up party, and she spilled the tea on everything that had transpired between her and David. Molly, who was previously embroiled in a love triangle with Lauren and David, was left speechless upon hearing how David treated Lauren. She told Lauren that she had all her support, and the two even snickered about how David wasn’t much of a catch visually as he’d been trying to project all along.

Molly also filled Lauren in on some sketchy behavior that had gone down when David had gone clubbing with his friends a few nights ago. Later in the night, Molly had a sit down with David, and she wasted no time calling him out for how he treated Lauren. Molly delivered jab after jab, rendering him speechless, and also got him to make a perplexing revelation about his deal with his sister before he went on the show.

Molly Rose Apologized to Lauren O’Brien in the Pods