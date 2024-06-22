Love is Blind has tons of shocking, laughable, emotional, and downright puzzling moments. Some of them, fans can see coming from a mile away, like the season six moment when Jimmy Presnell finally met Chelsea Blackwell in person and was visibly taken aback that she did not, in fact, look like Megan Fox. At least not to the degree he was expecting.

Some of the moments on Love is Blind, however, come out of left field, leaving fans with dropped jaws while watching the situations play out. A few were fleeting and silly, like Jessica Batten letting her dog drink red wine from her cup and Raven Ross exercising while Bartise Bowden poured his heart out to her in the pods. But mostly, these moments reveal a person’s true colors, present a wrench in plans, or result in a shocking end to an engagement.

10 Andrew With The Visine

Season 3

Image via Netflix

Andrew Liu initially didn’t come off well with fans with his seemingly pompous attitude and sexually explicit conversations. But he somehow managed to attract Nancy Rodriguez’s attention, and the two were hitting it off. When she decided to choose Bartise instead, however, Andrew was supposedly heartbroken. Or was he?

During his on-camera interview segment, the show’s producers decided to air several crucial seconds before he started talking. He was seen asking if the cameras were rolling, then dropping Visine in his eyes and smirking. Once he presumably thought he was finally being recorded, he began a (fake) tearful monologue about how he cared so much for Nancy and was devastated to lose her. What was most unexpected was not even that this happened in the first place, but that the show decided to air it. It remains one of the most cringe-worthy moments on Love is Blind.

9 Zanab’s Scathing Speech To Cole

Season 3

Image via Netflix

Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett’s relationship through season three was tumultuous from the start. Zanab instantly felt insecure when Cole revealed that Colleen Reed, the other woman he connected with in the pods, was his usual “type” physically. The constant bickering and issues grew from there, with moments that occurred both on and supposedly off-screen as well. Nonetheless, the pair had wonderful moments together, too.

Fans were unsure about the couple tying the knot, but it seemed like both of them were going to go through with it. But then Zanab threw fans for a loop. She began what seemed like a heartfelt set of vows to Cole, only to proceed to tell him how he broke her confidence and self-esteem, criticizing how he treated her and made her feel worthless, and then walked away. Cole seemed taken aback, while fans were floored. Even those who predicted one or the other would say no never saw that coming.

Season 5

Image via Netflix

Love is Blind is one of the best reality dating shows on Netflix, but it’s surprising that it took five seasons for this to happen. But it was also puzzling that it was even possible given how much vetting cast members go through in order to be on the show. Nonetheless, Uche Okoroha and Lydia Arleen did the pod dating rounds along with everyone else and instantly recognized that they knew one another. They kept it secret for a while, so viewers didn’t find out until right before others did.

What made the situation even stranger was that Aaliyah Cosby, who was falling for Uche, was closest to Lydia among all the girls. It also seemed like Lydia was making a concerted effort to be there for Aaliyah and spend time with her, already knowing the man she wanted to get engaged to was her very own ex.

7 Aaliyah Leaving The Show

Season 5

Image via GREG GAYNE/NETFLIX

As noted, Aaliyah was part of an unwanted love triangle when the man she fell for, Uche, revealed that he had previously dated Lydia in the real world. After learning this and then being bombarded by facts about Uche from Lydia that she did not want to know, Aaliyah made a bold decision.

When Uche arrived in the pod for his date with Aaliyah, he was called out when there was no answer and told that Aaliyah had decided to leave the show. He asked to call her and talk to her about the decision, expressing his disappointment. The pair later met in person, but nothing materialized from it. Aaliyah's outright leaving before she had the chance to see if something was still worth pursuing was unexpected.

6 Shaina Leaving Mexico

Season 2

Image via Netflix

Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams seemed doomed from the beginning. She proclaimed her love to Shayne Jansen, but it was too late, and he had already chosen Natalie Lee. Shaina decided to accept Kyle’s proposal, even though he wasn’t her first choice. That wasn’t a surprise; it seems to happen with at least one couple every season. Once they met, they didn’t appear to have any physical chemistry, and their deep religious differences put a wedge between them.

After deciding to sleep in another room in Mexico, which itself was insulting to Kyle, he woke up to find that Shaina, one of the worst contestants, had packed her bags and gone home. While no one expected to see the couple make it down the aisle, Shaina cutting the engagement trip so short and so abruptly wasn’t on the bingo card.

5 Matthew Two-Timing

Season 6

Image via Netflix

Matthew Duliba was one of the most awkward cast members on the show to date. He was silent in the pods, the exact opposite of how one should be. He told the ladies he had a list of questions for them, but when they asked the same questions back to him, he refused to answer them. AD Smith finally got through to Matthew, and he broke down walls. He started to open up, and it seemed they were building a real connection. AD was seriously considering choosing him over Clay Gravesande. But then, the ladies started talking.

AD learned that Matthew was not only building a connection with Amber Grant as well; he was also saying some of the same things to her, almost verbatim, that he was saying to AD. No one pegged Matthew as a player, and he has come out defending himself since. Nonetheless, he was the last cast member fans would have predicted to be two-timing.

4 Shake’s Mom Reaming Him Out

Season 2

Image via Netflix

Rarely are the parents on a show like Love is Blind the standouts, but that was precisely the case a few times. Arguably the first was Shake Chatterjee’s mother on season 2. Shake confided in his mother that he wasn’t physically attracted to Deepti Vempati and was unsure about their physical connection and lack of an “animalistic attraction.”

Instead of indulging him, however, his mother Sita told it straight to her son. “Being very frank,” she said, “I’m very much identifying with her right now more than you. She could find someone who absolutely loves her the way she is. She’s a wonderful person. She doesn’t deserve someone who gives her even half a percent less.” It was a wonderful moment where the season’s resident villain got a wake-up call, and fans were happy to see it.

3 Natalie Saying No At The Altar

Season 2

Image via Netflix

Natalie and Shayne seemed pretty solid all season, bickering like an old married couple already. While they had some drama leading up to the wedding, mostly relating to Shaina and her involvement in their relationship, they were doing OK otherwise. Fans fully expected the pair to get married, even if they also predicted it would probably eventually end in divorce.

But it was Natalie who said no at the altar, devastating Shayne and making them one of several couples who split at the wedding. It was revealed after that the two had a pretty heated argument the night prior, and that is what solidified Natalie’s decision. She might have been considering saying yes before that, but her mind was changed. Also unexpected was how upset Shayne seemed, suggesting he was absolutely going to say yes.

2 Sal Saying No At The Altar

Season 2

Image via Netflix

Sal Perez came across as the sweet romantic in the pods, capturing Mallory Zapata’s heart many times over. They had some ups and downs once they started the process of their engagement, and small details about Sal were being revealed that made Mallory question who he really was. Meanwhile, the spark between them seemed like it was fizzling. But they both appeared to want to work on things and be in it for the long haul.

However, once they got to the altar, Sal surprised everyone by saying no. He did the classy thing and addressed her family directly, apologizing for the decision. He later told Mallory that it was due to their constant miscommunications and her family being hesitant about the whole thing. Fans expected Mallory to be the one to say no, but she admitted that if he had said yes, she might have as well.

1 Nick Saying Yes At The Altar

Season 2

Image via Netflix

Season 2 was one of the most drama-filled of the seasons, and central to that were Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl. The pair seemed like the perfect case of opposites attracting; he was the quiet homebody, and she was the social butterfly. Once they met in person, the physical attraction was there, but they also had a lot of arguments.

Fans expected the couple to either break things off or say no at the altar, but they could potentially continue to date to see how things go. But they both said yes and became husband and wife. The pair ended up getting divorced, and Nick has spoken out many times against the experience and the impact he claims the show and all the drama that came after have had on his life.