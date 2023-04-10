Love is Blind has resulted in successful couples like Lauren and Cameron, Amber and Matthew, and Alexa and Brennon, all of whom said “I do” and remain married. But not every couple has been as lucky. They each faced hardships while filming, and with some of the most dramatic couples, the intensity continued long after the season ended.

From on-screen disagreements to reunion drama and cryptic social media digs, a handful of couples from the four seasons to date stand out. With the live season 4 reunion looming, chances are the drama will intensify with former couples from that season, too.

10 Giannina and Damian (Season 1)

Giannina and Damian’s relationship was like fire and ice the entire way through. The pair was constantly fighting, with Giannina wanting more than Damian was giving. The relationship seemed toxic, further solidified when Damian said no at the altar.

To everyone’s surprise, however, the pair continued to date outside the show. But the drama was kicked up a notch when Damian attended the reunion party with another woman he claimed to be a “friend” and effectively ignored Giannina the entire night. The pair have since moved on from one another but the explosive fights and overly dramatic moments between them made for great TV.

9 Carlton and Diamond (Season 1)

This pair never even made it out of Mexico: they broke up while on the post-proposal vacation. Diamond did not take well to Carlton revealing that he was bisexual after they met in person. She felt this was something she deserved to know ahead of time, so she could have had time to process the information.

The argument between them blew up in a dramatic fashion. Hurtful insults were hurled both ways and Carlton even threw the ring into the pool. Carlton refused to attend the reunion a year later, instead meeting with Lauren who unsuccessfully tried to convince him to face the situation. He was still angry at how he was portrayed and perceived, however, and had no interest in seeing Diamond or any of the others.

8 Natalie and Shayne (Season 2)

The drama between Natalie and Shayne continued years after their failed wedding on Love Is Blind. While some believed the two firecrackers would marry, Natalie surprised everyone by saying no at the altar. She claimed a massive fight they had the night before solidified her decision. But the two had plenty of fights throughout the season. These were about everything from Natalie’s inability to have serious conversations, always ribbing Shayne, to Shayne’s conversations with Shaina making Natalie uncomfortable.

The pair tried to date again after the show was over. But Natalie alleged that Shayne and his supposed secret conversations with Shaina drove a wedge between them. The last bit of news was Natalie claiming Shayne agreed to join the cast of the reality dating show Perfect Match while they were still together. Even though both have moved on, they seem to pop up in the news every now and then with more drama to discuss.

7 Kyle and Shaina (Season 2)

Kyle and Shaina didn’t make it to the altar, deciding to break up before going through the process. Their relationship up to that point seemed one-sided, with Kyle trying his best and Shaina consistently pulling away. So much so that she slept in another room in Mexico, perhaps an overly dramatic way of confirming that she was not attracted to him.

They had repeated conversations about religion, with their strict differences of opinion on the topic cited as the determining factor in not moving forward. It was a dramatic break-up that fans saw coming. It became even more dramatic for another couple once Shaina continued to appear on the show, purportedly interfering in the relationship between Shayne and Natalie.

6 Danielle and Nick (Season 2)

Nick and Danielle really tried to make it work, even getting married on the show (though they have since divorced). The signs were there that both had serious personal issues to work through. Danielle had many emotional moments, feeling abandoned by Nick, while he did not seem to gel well with her lifestyle.

The drama continued after the show. When their marriage began to break down, each began posting cryptic messages on social media calling out the other and the false perceptions the public had of them because of the other person (or how they were portrayed on the show). The two had many fights and emotional moments, which is understandable given the tense circumstances. But oftentimes, the situations were overly dramatic.

5 Deepti and Shake (Season 2)

Deepti was one of the most level-headed and well-liked cast members on the show, both by other cast members as well as fans. Shake was the season’s villain, and while his interactions with Deepti were largely positive, it was clear a spark was lacking between them.

The most dramatic moment for them, and arguably on the show to date, came when Deepti delivered a speech to Shake on their wedding day about how he mistreated her and spoke unfavorably behind her back. She declared that she decided to choose herself. The drama intensified on the Love Is Blind reunion special when not only Deepti but others called Shake out for his deplorable behavior.

4 Matt and Colleen (Season 3)

Colleen and Matt had so many big fights on the season, many of which were issues blown completely out of proportion. Fans were outraged at Matt’s behavior and even concerned about Colleen based on her body language on the After the Altar reunion special. The pair did indeed get married, though they continue to live in their respective apartments until the leases are up and they can look for something together.

Matt first got upset at Colleen over a conversation he learned she had with Cole, only realizing after watching it back that Colleen did nothing wrong and told him the truth. He later got upset when she went out with the ladies after an event. He was so dramatic, he packed his bags and was ready to leave until Bartise talked him out of it.

3 Cole and Zanab (Season 3)

One of the most dramatic relationships of the season, Zanab and Cole were complete opposites. Zanab was older and more mature, and Cole was young and sometimes more juvenile. Their interactions were odd, with her condescendingly nitpicking things that he did and him acting childish and saying immature things. The relationship was consistently hot and cold.

Everything came to a head at the end when Zanab delivered a scathing speech at the altar to Cole about how he single-handedly crushed her self-esteem. The entire cast proceeded to defend Zanab and criticize Cole’s action at the reunion special.

2 Raven and SK (Season 3)

Raven and SK were anything but dramatic when they were on the show. They took things slowly, growing their physical bond naturally, over time. Even when SK said no at the altar, the two continued dating after the show.

However, the drama began to trickle in long after that, and even after the After the Altar special was filmed. Stories appeared online about SK allegedly getting cozy with other women and cheating on Raven. The two eventually broke up, a fact Raven confirmed in a clip at the end of the special episode.

1 Jackie and Marshall (Season 4)

Initially ranked one of the best couples on Love Is Blind season 4, Marshall and Jackie took a turn for the worst. They had many fights, with Jackie breaking down several times while also calling Marshall too emotional, and believing he needed more from her than she could give. Meanwhile, Marshall called her a “project,” an insulting choice of words. One fight got so intense that Marshall moved out of their shared apartment for several days.

The real drama, however, happened when Jackie did not show up for her wedding dress fitting. She not only later broke it off with Marshall, but then met Josh, the other man she connected with in the pods, and told him she made a mistake. The two decided to give dating a chance. Jackie and Marshall's break-up was one of the most dramatic on the show, and fans suspect the unresolved issues will be hashed out on the live reunion.

