The Big Picture The casting team for Love Is Blind vows a more thorough vetting process to prevent contestants with hidden relationships.

Producer Donna Driscoll ensures that the show already conducts a diligent background check on potential contestants.

After the Trevor Sova scandal, Love Is Blind promises to be more vigilant in questioning contestants about their relationships.

Netflix's reality series, Love Is Blind has faced numerous controversies since the show came out in 2020, but nothing is just as scandalous as Trevor Sova's participation in season 6, as it was revealed that he has a girlfriend outside the reality show. So, as the show prepares itself for its upcoming 7th season, the casting team has promised that a more "diligent" casting process will take place to prevent the same mistakes from happening.

In an interview with Variety, Love is Blind's VP of Casting, Donna Driscoll, talked about the struggles of producing a reality TV show and one of them was finding "genuine" people. According to her, the show already has a diligent method of casting, where they cross-reference social media accounts to ensure that there are no connections.

“We are so diligent from the get-go. We cross-reference Instagram accounts — three times — to make sure there’s no connection between handles,” Driscoll said. “We did our due diligence with every single step. The thing that makes me upset is that it took someone else’s spot who could have been there for the right reasons.”

After the Trevor Sova scandal unfolded, Driscoll promised that casting would be more attentive to their contestants. These people had plenty of opportunities to be honest about their relationship, and after what happened in season 6, they're going to ensure that a similar incident won't happen again.

“When we get them on the phone for the final call, we always ask, ‘Is there anything that you haven’t told us that we need to know specifically about your relationships?’. We give them several opportunities to tell us the truth, and we know they’re human. We’re also human … We have to trust that all of what they’re telling us is true. Will all of our eyes be a lot more open after Trevor? Absolutely.”

The Trevor Sova Scandal, Explained

Image via Netflix

Trevor Sova was one of the contestants in Love is Blind Season 6 and a former fan-favorite. While he was unable to get engaged throughout the show, he was able to form a connection with Chelsea Blackwell. Unfortunately, during the show's reunion special, Sova admitted that he had a "secret girlfriend," but that he didn't label the relationship and claimed it was "toxic." Throughout the special, Love is Blind Hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, shared screenshot messages of Sova's conversations with this woman and questioned his intent in joining the show, as well as shock as not everyone knew this was happening. Sova responded to these questions, stating that he "wanted to meet somebody that wouldn't go for in real life."

Love is Blind season 7 is scheduled to come out sometime in 2024. Until then, you can re-watch seasons 1 to 6 on Netflix.

Watch On Netflix