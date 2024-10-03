Washington D.C. is the new city getting the Love Is Blind treatment. Season 7's trailer for the reality dating experiment shows new people going into the pods hoping to find their wife or husband. They can't see what the other person looks like as they speed date. People in past seasons have had varying success of finding that person.

Some have lasting marriages, other couples have their first child. But the show has proven every season that appearances, finances, and more can outweigh the connection couples formed in the pods. Season 7 will most likely give us more drama than romance.

‘Love Is Blind’s Last 2 Seasons Had Fewer Stars Finish