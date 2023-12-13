The Big Picture Love Is Blind has been renewed for Season 7, with Season 6 set to premiere on Valentine's Day 2024.

Each season of the show has consistently ranked in the top 10 on Netflix upon release.

The show has faced criticism and controversies, prompting the need for changes in future seasons.

The hit Netflix series Love Is Blind has been renewed through Season 7, with a Season 6 premiere date now on the horizon. Set to premiere on Valentine's Day 2024, Season 6 is set to take us into the world of Charlotte, North Carolina as the new set of singles take to the pods. The news also came with the Season 7 announcement and questions about where the next season will take the couples. News of the Season 6 release date along with the renewal is not surprising given the show's history of success for Netflix as a whole.

Season 5 of the series premiered in September 2023 and quickly became one of the top shows on Netflix in the top 10 list. According to Netflix, this is something consistent with the show upon its release. Each new season has, according to Netflix, hit that top 10 spot for the streamer upon its release and has stayed there, with Season 5 reportedly spending five consecutive weeks on the the English-language TV list. Being one of the number one shows on the platform has awarded shows like Love Is Blind a lot of leeway.

With Season 5 though, Love Is Blind faced a lot of criticism, especially when the show had multiple issues with men after the pods, including the Uche Okora love triangle, which featured on his previous relationship with Lydia Velez. Heading into Season 6 and then Season 7, the question is less about whether or not if Love Is Blind will continue to reign supreme on Netflix and more about how the show will continue when only a few couples even made it to the altar by the end of the season.

Will There Be Changes to 'Love Is Blind' After Season 5?

Criticisms about the show began in Season 2. Now divorced couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson have spoken out about the series and its impact on their mental health. The divorce rates on the series are high, with no couples from Season 2 who remain married. Other more serious issues have plagued the show.

With sexual assault allegations, the things that were said about Taylor Rue by her then fiancé, and the general mess of what would turn out to be the fifth season of Love Is Blind, changes need to be made to the show moving forward. There's no official report of impending changes. Fans will have to tune in on Valentine's Day and judge for themselves.

All seasons of Love Is Blind can be streamed on Netflix.

