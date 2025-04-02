Numerous Netflix reality shows have been plagued by the presence of passionless hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey since Season 1 of Love is Blind aired in 2020. From their first episode, viewers have complained that they’re not the right fit. Count me among them; quite literally, anyone or anything could host Love is Blind, The Ultimatum, and Perfect Match better. Jessica Simpson, my dad, or a nice potted plant would all be massive improvements. The virtual assistant that hosts Too Hot To Handle runs circles around the human hosts of Love is Blind. Could we get that thing in there instead? A change.org petition to remove Nick and Vanessa Lachey as the hosts of Love is Blind has more than 48,000 signatures and counting. It’s time for Nick and Vanessa to retire from their lackluster hosting duties and pass the torch to a far more qualified couple.

On Temptation Island, Mark L. Walberg offers sincere guidance and comfort to the cast. On Drag Race, RuPaul brings hilarious one-liners, stunning looks, and sharp commentary to every episode. Love Island is made better by Ariana Madix, who is wholeheartedly invested and a clear superfan of the show. Jesse Palmer anchors The Bachelor with a charming onscreen presence, a long resume as a host, and, perhaps most importantly, his prior experience competing on the show. Nick and Vanessa Lachey, well, they show up sometimes.

Both are abysmal at hosting in their own unique ways. Vanessa enters each season with an unearned familiarity, while Nick is robotic. As hard as I’ve searched, I just can’t seem to find anything behind his eyes. In each of the rare moments they appear on screen, I feel acutely aware of the script off of which they are reading. Their participation in each of the show’s eight seasons follows a similar formula. In the premiere episode, they welcome the new cast into their living quarters, recap the concept, and then pack it up and head out. Around mid-season, they typically show up briefly, often for wedding dress and tuxedo fittings. In one season, Vanessa shows up to watch the women choose their dresses, tells them she’s there for them and wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, and promptly exits. We don’t hear from them again until the reunions.

Nick and Vanessa Know How to Ruin a Reunion