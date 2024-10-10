It isn’t a true season of Love Is Blind without some scorching scandal, now is it? Love Is Blind Season 7 dropped its first six episodes of the reality dating series on October 2, 2024. The new season saw seven couples form a connection, including Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis. The couple hit it off in the pods and shared numerous wholesome conversations. They were the least problematic couple, and viewers believed they were a shoo-in to make it to the aisle without much fuss. However, recent buzz on social media has hinted toward a messy hurdle for these love birds as Francis has been accused of allegedly living a double life.

Fans of the show went berserk as they dug deeper into these allegations, questioning the franchise’s vetting process. While Francis eventually addressed the parentage, the question arises of whether withholding important information from your fiancée just two weeks shy of the wedding is problematic. It also comes into question how producers could’ve played a hand in facilitating the transparency within the pods so that the person on the other end had all their facts right before accepting a proposal and getting emotionally invested.

Tyler Francis Has Been Accused of Being a Dead-Beat Dad

In the pods, Francis and Adionser shared a strong bond, with the former showcasing immense vulnerability and opening up about how he was raised by a single mother. On October 7, 2024, a woman named Lovetta Thomas took to her Instagram to post a photo montage featuring Francis alongside three kids with some bold hashtags, including “#whothrowstheirkidsawayforashow,” “#theylovetheirdaddy” and “#deadbeatdad.” The montage featuring the kids — who resemble him — circulated around social media as new stories were uncovered.

Thomas took it one step further as she continued to slander the Love Is Blind star on Facebook as she made revelations about their alleged relationship. A since-deleted TikTok shared details that Francis owes his baby mama $30,000 in child support and hasn’t been around his children in months. He allegedly wiped his social media clean of his kids before going on the show. The new disclosures also led to other women coming forward to reveal how Francis was supposedly cheating on Adionser during the filming of the show. All this information remains to be confirmed and needs to be taken with a grain of salt as fans await a reply from Tyler Francis on the same.

Ashley Adionser Was Left Blindsided and​​ Ignored Early Warning Signs

Love Is Blind Season 7 Episode 9 started off with Adionser and Francis having a lighthearted discussion about kids. Cut to the end of the episode, and things had taken a different turn. The duo had a tense conversation about Francis having three sperm donor babies that were not brought up previously. Adionser, who appeared shell-shocked and disoriented—rightfully so—questioned her fiancé about the legitimacy and trust in their relationship.

She also remarked how she should’ve gotten the full picture before they took their relationship to the next level. However, with the latest information from Lovetta Thomas, it remains to be revealed if Francis plays a more significant role with the kids apart from just a sperm donor.

Tyler Francis Came Clean, Eventually, But Perhaps a Little Too Late

Image via Netflix

Although Tyler Francis came clean about the three kids that he parented as a sperm donor, it’s undeniable that it was problematic of him to withhold such key information from his fiancée for as long as he did. However, Francis exclusively revealed to E! News that he has no regrets about how things panned out. He did remark how a couple of conversations could’ve occurred at a particular time, but he believes in living in the present. This is relatively easy for Francis to say since Adionser took the news pretty well — it’s not necessary that it would be the case with someone else in her shoes.

This incident highlights how producers must step in and ensure that fundamental information such as this is revealed in pod dates well in advance so that the contestants have their facts right. Love can be blind but not void of logic. Background checks need to be tightened, and parentage needs to be transparent, as was the case with single mother Jessica Vestal from Love Is Blind Season 6. While the cheating allegations against Francis and details on his relationship with Thomas remain to be confirmed, Love Is Blind must resort to coercive clauses being put in place for contestants to reveal fundamental aspects of their lives that could directly affect the relationship that’s birthed from the show.

New episodes of Love Is Blind Season 7 are released in batches each Wednesday until the season finale on Netflix on October 23, 2024. You can stream the show’s previous seasons on the same platform.

