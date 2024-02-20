The Big Picture One Day and Love Is Blind Season 6 topped the Netflix charts over the week of Valentine's Day.

Gritty limited series Griselda was pushed to #3 by romantic titles, while The Tourist and Fool Me Once remain popular.

The ' espicable Me franchise and new Netflix original movie Players dominate movies; A Killer Paradox tops non-English series.

There’s nothing like Valentine's Day to reveal the pattern of viewers during a specific date. As Netflix unveils its top 10 most-watched titles of the week, it becomes clear that the streamer made the right choice in releasing the romantic limited series One Day in time for the holiday. The show made it all the way to #1, and was closely followed by a dating reality series: Love Is Blind Season 6 was the second most-watched English-language TV show on the platform this past week.

Romance pushed the gritty limited series Griselda away from the top spot, but the Sofia Vergara show still held strong at #3. Rounding up the Top 5 were Jamie Dornan-led series The Tourist and, for the seventh consecutive week, Fool Me Once remains among the most watched Netflix shows. The show's continued popularity could point to an even bigger slate of Harlan Coben thriller adaptations in the future to cater to this audience. The top ten this week also includes Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All at #6, American Nightmare at #7, and Warrior at #8. New additions to the catalog from other production companies also resonated with the public, with the first seasons of Resident Alien and House, M.D. as the 9th and 10th most-watched series of the week.

In the movies category, the release of the first trailer of Despicable Me 4 has certainly put kids and parents in marathon mode. This week, all three installments of the Despicable Me franchise were again among the most-watched movies on Netflix, with Despicable Me 3 at #3, Despicable Me at #7 and the Minions movie also present at #5. However, kids seem to love Despicable Me 2 the most – now at #8, the movie has been on the Netflix top 10 for the past 13 consecutive weeks.

Romantic and Obsessive Love Meet At the Netflix Top 10

Back to the Valentine’s mood, the new Netflix original movie Players also conquered the hearts and minds of viewers, debuting at #1 on the platform with over 16 million views. Subscribers also proved that they were up for dark twists on romantic relationships, with the true crime documentaryLover, Stalker, Killer being the #2 most-watched movie of the week. Rounding up the Top 10 most-watched movies were Einstein and the Bomb at #4, Orion and the Dark at #6, and American Assassin at #9. The Devil Wears Prada proved again that it’s a timeless modern classic by being the #10 most-watched movie on the platform this week.

In the non-English category, the South Korean series A Killer Paradox keeps intriguing viewers and remained at #1 for another week, while House of Ninjas debuted at #2. The third season of the Brazilian thriller series Good Morning, Veronica debuted at #3, while the second seasons of Alpha Males and AlRawabi School for Girls rounded up the top 5. Among the movies, three debuts made the top 5: The Abyss (Sweden) at #1, Kill Me If You Dare (Poland) at #3, and Dunki (India) at #5. While Oscar nominee The Society of the Snow slid outside the top 5, it still managed to be among the top 10 most-watched movies on the platform for the seventh consecutive week, and it tends to remain among the most-watched as the Academy Awards approach.

You can check out the full list of most-watched movies on the Netflix website.

