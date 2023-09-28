The Big Picture Love Is Blind producers should have sent Uche and Lydia home immediately after discovering their prior romantic relationship to avoid unnecessary drama and hurt feelings.

The decision to allow Uche and Lydia to continue on the show, but not pursue a relationship with each other, prioritized their feelings over the well-being of other participants.

The show's focus on drama and entertainment was prioritized over the premise of helping participants find love, as evidenced by the producers' decision to follow Uche and Lydia over other engaged couples.

Every cast of Love Is Blind is full of singles willing to get engaged to someone they've never seen. The experiment is to test if love can truly grow without appearances mattering. Season 5 showed two participants figuring out they knew each other in the pods, and were allowed to continue the process. Here is why producers of the Netflix show should've sent them packing immediately.

Love Is Blind Season 5 Has a Shocking Twist

Season 5 started with Lydia being interested in Izzy, but he didn't think they had chemistry. She then went back to getting to know the younger Milton in the pods after ruling him out for his age. Uche bonded with Aaliyah over poetry and valuing honesty. However, their relationship almost ended when he found out she previously cheated. Lydia was Aaliyah's shoulder to cry on throughout the whole process.

Episode 3 ended with Uche revealing he hasn't been totally honest with Aaliyah. On the first day, he found out a woman he previously dated was in the pods, and it was Lydia. Aaliyah was devastated because she became so close to Lydia. She already had trust issues and said she didn't want to worry about whether Uche and Lydia were still into each other.

Uche said he was the one who ended the relationship with Lydia and wasn't interested. Lydia was less honest. She was excited at the thought of "starting over" with Uche in the pods on the first day. He rejected her saying that would go against the experiment. Lydia didn't tell Aaliyah this. However, she did tell Aaliyah more about Uche's life against her wishes. Aaliyah left the pods in episode 4 after this. The messy situation could've been avoided, and the producers claim they almost made the correct choice.

Love Is Blind Showrunner Says Uche and Lydia Were Told to Leave

Showrunner and Kinetic Company CEO Chris Coelen talked to Variety about the conversation they had with Uche and Lydia after they realized they previously dated. "The fact that Lydia and Uche not only knew each other, but had a prior romantic relationship, was a complete surprise to me. I was totally blindsided," he claimed. "It was a complete shock. To be honest, it was like, ‘What are we gonna do?’ Nobody had any idea."

The first thought was to send them home. "We told each of them, separately, that we had no idea how this happened, and we were disappointed, but we felt the right choice was for them to leave the experiment," Coelen explained. "Lydia and Uche were absolutely crushed. Separately, they each expressed a tremendous desire to stay and continue, speaking about their investment in the process. And to be honest, I felt bad for them, because this is an amazing experience to participate in."

So Uche and Lydia were allowed to continue as long as they didn't pursue a relationship with each other. Coelen claimed they both said they weren't interested in each other. "And at that point, on Day One of the pods, we all felt that the information wasn’t relevant and we all agreed revealing it would have been destructive to everyone’s overall experience," the show creator said.

Uche and Lydia's Feelings Were Prioritized Over Other Participants

If it's true that Lydia and Uche were allowed to move forward only because the creator "felt bad for them" then that's very short-sighted. In the end, someone was going to be hurt here. Lydia and Uche would've been disappointed, but surely they would understand their connection goes against the entire premise of the show. They would've been able to go home and pursue relationships without the messy baggage and stress of the world watching.

Instead, they were allowed to move forward at the expense of their fellow cast members. Aaliyah was ready to get engaged to Uche only to be blindsided by his connection to her closest friend in the process. It also doesn't make sense that Lydia wasn't allowed to date Uche again, but she was allowed to tell Aaliyah everything she knew about him once the secret was out. That should've been another rule for Lydia and Uche because it would obviously be unfair to other participants who want the experience of learning about their partner on their own.

Aaliyah had the biggest response to the ordeal by leaving the process entirely. But we can't forget that Milton started having reservations. Lydia told him after Aaliyah learned the truth and seemingly left. We can assume it was after Aaliyah left because she wasn't there to comfort Lydia when she broke down over Milton asking for time to process this information. Milton returned, and it looked like he was looking for an out. He brought up his age being a possible problem after previously trying to convince Lydia that age didn't matter. The engineer asked if his job moved him to a different country one day would it be a problem for the geologist? In the end, Lydia seemed desperate to get engaged and said none of these things were problems. Milton proposed looking very unsure. He admitted it was a risk that he was willing to take.

It's very possible that Lydia's moment of truth happened at the last possible second. We've seen other participants like Chris take time to think about whether to move forward with Johnie, so why did it seem like it was do or die for Milton if there wasn't a time crunch? Also, when Stacy comforts Lydia as she waits for Milton's response the women's quarters look empty. If it's true Milton had the added pressure of proposing because of time, then that's another way other participants got the short end of the stick this season.

The elephant in the room is that Lydia and Uche probably weren't sent home because their history could've led to drama. Love Is Blind is a reality TV show aimed to entertain first, and a way for people to possibly find love second. However, this level of drama involves four participants that the producers chose to follow over other engaged couples. They risked having more drama over the premise of their show which made it a huge hit.