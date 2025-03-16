Eight seasons of Love Is Blind, and I’m just as hooked as I was when I tuned into the show for the first time in 2020. I know what you’re thinking — yes, I agree the quality has tanked quite a bit, and there are many cringe moments. But despite the downsides, I’m an unapologetic Love Is Blind fanatic! I’m talking, watching every season, following all the YouTube reaction shows, and staying up to date on all the tea being spilled outside the show. It’s one of those that’s so bad it’s good, guilty pleasure shows. But that’s not to say there aren’t aspects of the show that I truly resonate with and appreciate.

Love Is Blind has managed to stay relevant and has gained popularity to the extent that the franchise has branched out to eleven territories worldwide. Obviously, there must be something about the show that keeps viewers hooked. From unhinged contestants to tear-jerking love stories to messy love triangles and everything in between, Love Is Blind is pure reality TV gold. There are a plethora of aspects that make Love Is Blind the ideal reality show to tune into. Here’s a list of all the reasons why I’ve remained an OG fan for the past five years and why you should jump on the Love Is Blind bandwagon if you haven’t already!