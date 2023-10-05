The Big Picture Renee suggests that Carter was unfaithful during Love Is Blind, posting a meme on Instagram that implies he lied about being faithful.

Renee jokes about dating Taylor in the pods and even claims they were "scissoring" in the women's lounge and dating each other's dads.

It's unclear if Renee will appear in future episodes, but a cliffhanger in Episode 7 shows Uche accusing Lydia of invading his privacy, while Renee and the other ladies warn James about the argument.

Renee Poche and Carter Dale Wall met in the pods and got engaged. But you wouldn't know it from the Love Is Blind Season 5 episodes. Only one of their interactions in the pods was shown, then they disappeared from the edit. However, it's rumored that Netflix filmed them doing the whole process including a wedding! It's unclear why they didn't make it into the show, but Renee is throwing some hints that their relationship wasn't smooth sailing.

Renee Claims Carter Cheated During Love Is Blind

On October 4, Renee posted a meme on her Instagram Story. There is a picture of Carter sitting during the pod squad meet-up with the words "I love Renee and am so faithful to her." A picture of Maury Povich is below it with the words, "The results are in and that's a lie." This isn't the first time she joked about Carter. She posted a picture with Taylor Rue two days ago, saying, "Us wondering where our men were Jan 6." This has become a common joke within the fandom.

Renee became close with Taylor while dating in the pods. She posted multiple pictures with Taylor on Instagram and captioned it, "BREAKING NEWS!! Renee and Taylor were actually scissoring in the women's lounge and were DATING EACH OTHERS DADS THIS WHOLE TIME!!!!" Fans saw some of their friendship in the pods. Taylor and Renee practiced their reactions meeting their men with each other. Taylor had a rough time this season. She got engaged to Jared "JP" Pierce after dating in the pods. Their reveal started off well, but it got quiet and awkward. The kindergarten teacher told JP in Mexico that she cried after their reveal and needed him to talk more. JP kept asking Taylor not to give up on him. After three days, JP claimed he didn't like her makeup when they first met, and she seemed "fake."

He wondered if she would look like that every day. Taylor mentioned she hadn't worn makeup since then, and he wasn't any better at communicating. She called his comment about her makeup just an excuse. The teacher left to sleep in another room, and the next day she ended their relationship.

It's unclear if Renee will appear in future episodes with another meet-up with the pod squad. Episode 7 had a cliffhanger of Uche Okoroha accusing Lydia Velez Gonzalez of looking through his things during their relationship, looking at Uche's female friend's Instagram stories, and taking a picture of his place one time. They both accused each other of lying in the past. She revealed he was sexting and sleeping with another woman then stormed off. Meanwhile, Renee and the other ladies were in another room and warned James "Milton" Johnson IV that Lydia was arguing with Uche. The teaser showed Uche telling Milton that Lydia followed him onto the show because she couldn't let him go. The rest of the season has two engaged couples left.