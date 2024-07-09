The Big Picture Love Is Blind contestant Renee Poche faced lawsuits for breaking NDA, claiming an abusive partner.

Delirium TV and Love Is Blind's lawyers wanted Poche to resolve issues through arbitration.

The judge denied Poche's appeal. The production company was pleased with the outcome, emphasizing the arbitration process.

Love Is Blind faced a series of lawsuits after contestants began speaking out. One of those contestants was Renee Poche. Poche said that she was paired up with an abusive partner, and it resulted in her leaving the show. While Poche shared her story with the world, she was technically under an NDA and the production team behind the show, Delirium TV, has been making it clear that Poche did what she was not supposed to do. Originally, they wanted Poche to pay them millions of dollars for breaking her NDA and now, all of Poche's appeals for her case are being denied.

The lawyers for Delirium TV and Love Is Blind have made it clear that she was to work through the issues she had with her partner through arbitration. Poche was also not allowed to publicly talk about it, but it has resulted in the public hearing about Poche's situation. Now, a judge has denied Poche's request for an appeal after the original ruling told her to sort the situation out in arbitration. Poche argued that it would be too painful to do, so she went out of her way to appeal the case to try and win in her favor.

A Win for the Love Is Blind Production

Image by Jeff Chacon, Netflix

Poche's case included claims that the production and the show were responsible for “inflicting intentional emotional distress” as well as the show engaging in “unlawful employment practices.” According to People, the appeal put Poche right back where she started with Delirium TV requesting that she return to sorting this out through arbitration.

The production company released a statement that talked about how pleased they were with the outcome. “Arbitration is the procedure that is spelled out in the agreement, Ms. Poche signed when she applied to participate in Love is Blind,” the statement said. “But, rather than defend against Delirium’s claims in arbitration, Ms. Poche and her lawyers chose to file a headline-grabbing Complaint in Court against Delirium and Netflix with a morass of arguments challenging the enforceability of the agreement she signed.”

You can watch Love Is Blind on Netflix.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 6

Watch Love Is Blind