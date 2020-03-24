Netflix Renews ‘Love Is Blind’, ‘The Circle’, and More Bingeable Reality Shows

Netflix has given hit reality TV shows Love Is Blind, The Circle, and Rhythm + Flow the renewal green light as well as ordering up a new series from Marie Kondo called Sparking Joy. The reality TV portion of Netflix’s vast streaming kingdom has been slowly growing in recent years, with the success of Love Is Blind and The Circle further cementing the genre’s success established by shows like Tidying Up with Marie Kondo and Queer Eye.

Now, Variety confirms Netflix is bringing back its biggest and most recent reality TV hits for even more seasons. Love Is Blind and the U.S. version of The Circle have been renewed for two seasons. Details are slim on Love Is Blind but it’s a safe bet we’ll be getting a whole slew of new singles in search of love. The first season of Love Is Blind made major waves with viewers, inspiring hilarious tweets and memes, instant stan-ships, and some very big feelings through every episode as well as the cast reunion. Meanwhile, host Michelle Buteau will be back for Season 2 of The Circle, which will also see a new group of singletons compete for $100,000. Netflix promises “new strategies, challenges, and twists are in store” for the upcoming season.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s VP of nonfiction series and comedy specials, shared in a statement on this mass reality TV renewal:

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes. We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

Additionally, rap reality competition series Rhythm + Flow has been renewed for one more season. Hosts Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. are expected to return for the new season as they suss out the next big rap star. Meanwhile, Kondo is leaving behind Tidying Up and will be exploring new territory in Sparking Joy, a show titled after a tenet of her organization philosophy. Per Variety, the show will focus on Kondo and her team cleaning up an entire town, not just a few houses, over the course of one season. Considerations for which town will be cleaned up are still underway as of late March.

Love Is Blind, The Circle, Rhythm + Flow, and Tidying Up with Marie Kondo are all available to stream on Netflix right now. For more, check out our picks for the best Netflix TV shows and original series you can watch this month.