This February, Netflix is celebrating the five-year anniversary of Love Is Blind. Fans and Ariana Grande are understandably excited to check out Season 8 of the reality dating series, but the streamer decided to throw something new in order to spice up the celebration. Today, it was announced that the show is renewed for Seasons 9 and 10, meaning that the pods aren't going anywhere, and the experiment will continue to thrive. Season 8 is set to debut on February 14.

In a video celebrating the show's anniversary, Netflix revisited some key moments of Love Is Blind and, of course, most of them hail from the conversations that singles have in the pods and the shock they have once they finally get to meet each other. In case you missed it, the show locks participants away and tries to match them sight unseen — they have conversations inside the "pods," which allows them to hear each other's voices but never see what they look like. The idea is to make real connections not based on appearance, and you'd be surprised at the number of couples that make it to the altar.

In Season 8, married hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will gather a group of single people from Minneapolis, Minnesota and let them interact with each other until they feel like they have met their soul mate. Like in previous seasons, if a couple agrees to get married, they get permission to see each other and then spend a couple of weeks together to decide if they really want to tie the knot. If it seems fast it's because it is: the idea of the show is to put lovers to the test and challenge them to really believe that love is blind.

'Love Is Blind' All Around

The two-season renewal of Love Is Blind doesn't exactly come as a surprise. This is not the first time that Netflix has done this with the show, and new seasons consistently make the list of most-watched titles on the platform. Additionally, another indication of the show's success is the slate of spin-offs that have come out of it. So far, the experiment has been reproduced in Brazil, Japan, Sweden, Mexico, Argentina, the United Kingdom and even the United Arab Emirates.

And that's not all. Netflix has also announced recently that new spin-offs from Italy and France are on the way. Just last week, Love Is Blind: Germany wrapped its first season. Needless to say, the experiment is a continual success.

Netflix starts rolling out episodes from Love Is Blind Season 8 on February 14. Check out the celebration video above.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Main Genre Reality Streaming Service(s) Netflix Showrunner Chris Coelen

watch on netflix