The trailer for Netflix's Love is Blind: After the Altar special has finally landed after a brief teaser earlier this month. This extension of the vastly successful Season 1 reality hit will see the couples from Love is Blind reunite with one another over two years after the show's weddings were filmed. Two couples tied the knot during the social experiment — Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matt Barnett — both of whom will appear at the reunion. In the official trailer for After the Altar, we see that most of the other contestants also appear, including Giannina Gibelli, Jessica Batten, Damian Powers, Diamond Jack, Lauren "LC" Chamblin, and Carlton Morton. One main cast member who is mentioned but does not appear is Mark Cuevas.

It looks like things have not cooled down two years later as the romance still burns between Speed and Hamilton and Pike and Barnett as both couples discuss having children in the trailer. We're treated to some shots of the couples and the singles in their everyday lives and at a massive reunion party where they all come together. The party looks like it will house a whole lot of drama, as Batten approaches Barnett with a gift, with the latter immediately walking away from her. The duo originally fell for one another in the pods, but Barnett eventually found love with Pike, effectively crushing Batten. She went on to fall for Cuevas, but that relationship went down quicker than the Titanic.

Batten also dishes to some of the women on the cast that Cuevas had cheated on her after the series, and it looks like we'll finally get a little more clarity on those rumors that have traveled across social media over the last two years. There's also some drama between Gibelli and Powers, who were set to be married, but things came to a halt at the last minute. After filming, the two picked up their relationship, but it's been rumored that Powers began dating fellow Netflix star Francesca Farago from Season 1 of Too Hot to Handle. Farago even makes an appearance at the After the Altar reunion, prompting Gibelli to say she's "at the wrong Netflix show."

Jack and Morton are still getting into it with one another after having one of Love Is Blind's biggest blowouts. Viewers will remember Morton coming out to his fiance as bisexual after they became engaged, something Jack couldn't handle at the time since she felt it was something she should have known before accepting a proposal. We'll finally find out where those two stand today.

Love is Blind: After the Altar drops on Netflix on July 28. The special will consist of three 45-minute episodes. Check out the drama-filled trailer below.

