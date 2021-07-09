If you're like me and spent the first few weeks of quarantine deeply invested in Netflix’s dating experiment Love Is Blind, we’ve got good news. The streamer has announced and released a trailer for a new reunion special featuring all our favorite couples and singles. Titled Love Is Blind: After The Altar and arriving on July 28, the three-episode reunion will chronicle what exactly the dating experiment’s participants have been up to a year later. Just don’t get it confused with its first reunion episode.

The special miniseries will center around the two-year anniversaries of the couples still going strong after the first season. Fan-favorites Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton look just as adorable as ever, while the marriage of Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett reunite with the betrayed third wheel Jessica Batten. The season’s other contestants will also return for the reunion, including on-again-off-again couple Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers and the doomed pairing of Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton.

To say that the reunion already looks tense would be an understatement. Morton reveals that he is still thinking of Jack two years after their explosive breakup, while Batten talks about exposing herself to viewers all around the world. Although the trailer was short, more drama is expected to arise when After The Altar drops on July 28.

However, there is still one central question we have: where is the second season? Last March, Love Is Blind was renewed alongside its contemporary The Circle. The latter premiered its second season in April, so what happened to Love is Blind’s return? Perhaps this reunion will serve as a backdoor announcement for the new season. However, Netflix is no stranger to suddenly canceling series renewals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With this in mind, only time will tell if we will get a new crop of contestants asking themselves if love is blind.

Love Is Blind: After The Altar arrives on Netflix July 28. You can watch the trailer below. If you need a recap of what happened during the last reunion, read Collider's rundown of all of its biggest moments.

