6 Surprising ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion Updates We’re Still Processing

Netflix’s reality dating series Love Is Blind has taken the world by storm. Hosted by very chill celeb couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the series is based on the claim that people find stronger romantic connection through talking to one another rather than their looks. The series brought together singles from across the nation to participate in a social experiment to see if they could meet the love of their life without every meeting face-to-face, propose while still not knowing what the other person looks like, and make it through relationship milestones like moving in together and meeting the parents before getting married in just a few weeks.

Emerging from the thicket of singles were six couples who were, more or less, smitten with each other. Those couples were: Cameron Hilton and Lauren Speed, an interracial couple who weathered tough conversations about race during their time on the show; Matt Barnett and Amber Pike, two lovable, confident oddballs who ran into tough spots around money late in Season 1; Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli, a hot-headed couple who were on track one minute and wildly off-track the next; Kenny Barnes and Kelly Chase, who were cute but played it pretty safe and chaste throughout Season 1; Mark Cuevas and Jessica Batten, a couple who felt sparks while dating blind but quickly fizzled out in the real world; and Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack, a saucy couple whose massive fight poolside while on vacation in Mexico is one of the best moments on Season 1.

Needless to say, the first season this Netflix reality series delivered deliciously messy results the likes of which I haven’t seen since the days of Flavor of Love and the early Bachelor seasons. As a messy human who loves good reality TV drama, watching the Love Is Blind reunion special was, for me, a major highlight of 2020 so far. There were no less than six incredible moments from the special I just need to talk about with y’all below.

If you haven’t watched the full Love Is Blind reunion special (what are you doing with your life?!), you can check it out below. Then, keep scrolling so you can check out the six major moments from the reunion we (and by “we”, I mean “me”) are still trying to process without our heads exploding.