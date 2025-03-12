Eight seasons in, with every season growing more problematic than the next, Love Is Blind reunions are undoubtedly the highlight of the show. Viewers wait with bated breath to get all the tea on the behind-the-scenes drama, eventual revelations, and upsurging of a contestant’s shady past. A billion questions linger in viewers’ minds as they hope all the red-flag contestants get called out and be put on the spot at the reunion. However, Nick and Vanessa Lachey have proved that they are incapable of asking difficult questions and calling a contestant out for their shady behavior.

The duo merely skim over the issues and do not delve deeper to get to the truth of the situation. None of the allegations get addressed, and they shift focus from the juicy stuff right when they hit gold. Maybe hosting a confrontational episode like a reunion isn’t up the loved-up couple’s alley. Netflix needs to consider bringing in a seasoned player like Andy Cohen, who has a flair for hosting reunions and making reality show villains squirm in their seats. From squeezing all the juice out of Scandoval to calmly dealing with raging Housewives — Andy has done it all. It would be a cakewalk for him to question the likes of Jeramey Lutinski and Ben Mezzenga and get them to share all the ugly details of their shady deeds.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey Don’t Dive Deep Enough to Hold Contestants Accountable