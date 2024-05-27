The Big Picture Love Is Blind focuses on true love, not fame, despite gaining popularity.

Contestants must take time off work with uncertain filming opportunities.

Secrets about the payment process for contestants were revealed.

The reunion of Love Is Blind season 6 showed hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey claiming the show was about true love and not fame. After all, some former contestants have lasting marriages and are having their first children. However, it's hard to ignore that the dating experiment became a huge hit, giving stars exposure whether they got married or not. Love is Blind is aimed at entertaining viewers.

The single cast members also have to take off from their jobs to be completely available to date in the pods. If they do get engaged, then it's still uncertain whether they'll be chosen to be filmed for the rest of the season. Matthew Duliba finally talked about his experience in season 6 after not finding love in the pods. His interview revealed the payment for contestants reaching different parts of the process.

Love Is Blind Member Reveals All

Matthew Duliba joins the list of former participants who had negative things to say about the production. He talked with Chrissy Clark, who claimed to have a copy of the agreement he and other cast members signed before filming. The stipend for the pods is reportedly $5,000. The getaways which show the engaged couples on vacation are $2,500. "Reality", or when the cast returns home, and to their normal life with their partner, is $3,000. The wedding stipend is $1,000 and the reunion is $1,500.

Matthew was asked if there were any other incentives for people to get married. "They kind of insinuate that if you do things the right way, or the way that they would want you to do them, then you'll get the benefits of what would be the experience," he answered. He refused to return for the reunion. He said the money didn't factor into his decision.

Jeremy Hartwell from season 2 filed a class action suit against Netflix in 2022 for unpaid wages. He accused the streamer of misclassifying its employees as independent contractors and denied paying them minimum age and overtime, according to Courthouse News Service. Netflix settled for $1.4 million in May 2024. So the participants on the hit show don't make much money from filming and return to their jobs during the "reality" portion of the series. However, the perks of fame and possibly money from that in the future are what could entice them to continue filming.