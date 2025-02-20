Love Is Blind is usually the kind of show where viewers see contestants bonding over surface-level things like their favorite movie or shared trauma. Love Is Blind Season 8 contestant Sara Carton skipped the small talk and dived right into asking her connection, Ben Mezzenga, all the right questions. Sara questioned Ben’s religious beliefs and his views on the LGBTQ+ community. This was especially important to Sara since her sister is a lesbian. Sara also questioned where he stands on politics and social issues like the Black Lives Matter movement.

When Ben feigned ignorance over these topics and confessed he doesn’t vote, Sara pulled back and retrospected on whether this was something she could overlook. Ben articulated that he doesn’t know how to share his views in the smartest manner but would show Sara that he could change those things about himself through actions, not words. While it remains to be seen whether the duo will make it to the altar, the important thing here is that Sara’s questions are an eye-opener to what must be considered a priority in a relationship and to what extent these aspects can be overlooked for the sake of love.

Feigning Ignorance on Socio-Political Issues Is a Red Flag