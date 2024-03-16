The Big Picture Sarah Ann Bick and Clay Gravesande questioned the authenticity of Love Is Blind on social media.

Clay defended himself against allegations, claiming he was edited on the show.

The Love Is Blind reunion addressed online backlash and defended the show's integrity.

Sometimes, when things don't go a person's way on reality TV, they throw the editors and the show under the bus. Viewers shouldn't believe everything they hear and see. But there is a limit to what editors can manipulate when putting together an episode. Love Is Blind season 6's reunion went to great lengths to make an example out of some bad actors and defend their show.

Sarah Ann Bick got backlash for spending the whole night with a man who was engaged to someone else. She posted on social media from Jeramey Lutinski's home, which spoiled the ending for some viewers. Nick Lachey confronted her about a TikTok she made claiming the show and the cast were for entertainment. However, Sarah Ann isn't the only one who came after the realism of the show. This is what Clay Gravesande had to say online.

Clay Seemingly Has His Own Issues With 'Love Is Blind' Production

Love Is Blind fans have been frustrated watching Clay struggle with his engagement to Amber Desiree "A.D." Smith. She was willing to say "I do" at the altar to him even after he spoke about his fears of cheating on her one day. Clay posted a video of himself lip-syncing to audio from a Michael Jackson interview where he said rumors are stupid and they lie. "Reading the negative conspiracy theories about me knowing that they aren't true" was written on the video. This video was shared on TikTok and Instagram.

"Going on a show to get married while simultaneously not feeling ready to be married is wild," one person commented. "Believing a white network over your own ppl is even wilder," he replied. "I was edited," The entrepreneur added. "You think she followed me the whole way without me loving her? And yal [sic] keep bringing up the concept of the show. The concept is to see if love is blind. You make your decision at the end. That's how it's supposed to go. The show producer even came out and said that. Stop projecting sh-t in your life to mine. But it's all good. You need more context and I will provide that once everything is done."

The video was posted on March 12 after the filming of the reunion, so Clay couldn't get the same grilling as Sarah Ann for her comments online. "The reason I put the video up is I'm experiencing a ton of hate on the internet," she said. "And I'm just a character." However, she did walk back her statement after Laura Dadisman explained this was her real engagement and life. "I'll clarify that right now, probably taken out of context," Sarah Ann said. "That was to be quite frank, to put out entertainment of my own. So but no, I think the experiment does work. I'm sitting next to someone that I love with all my heart."

Clay also later claimed he regretted his decision and loved A.D. with all his heart. The reunion, unfortunately, didn't clarify whether they're currently dating. But it looks like Clay isn't happy with what fans had to say about him and how Netflix portrayed him.

