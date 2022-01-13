A fan-favorite dating show is coming back to Netflix: eality dating game Love is Blind revealed its second season premiere date along with a short teaser trailer hyping up the return of the pods and their mysterious contestants.

Hosted by Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey, the series follows thirty single men and women on their quest for love. The ultimate goal of the series is to test if people can fall in love based on personality over looks. All singles engage in a speed-dating type format, entering private rooms, or pods, where the couples can talk but are unable to see each other. "This experiment interests me," said one mysterious contestant in the teaser, “Because you know, I don't have boobs and a butt."

Over a course of ten days, guys are allowed to propose at any point to the person they feel the strongest connection to. Couples then meet face-to-face as they plan their rapidly-approaching wedding, testing their emotional connection on another level while also turning it physical.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Netflix Reveals Huge Expansion of Japanese Programming, Including ‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 2 and ‘Love is Blind: Japan’The show filmed its first season in 2018, which saw eight total couples get engaged. The show later admitted they only had the funds to film six couples, resulting in the remaining two being sent home. As of January 2022, couples Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, and Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett have both celebrated their three-year anniversaries.

“The whole point is about who we are as people," said another contestant. Season one of Love is Blind premiered in March 2020 and was an instant success. Audiences felt drawn to the unique nature of the show along with its use of isolation pods, which many sympathized with due to the stay-at-home order put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortly after its debut, Love is Blind was renewed for a second and third season. Two spinoffs are currently in production, Love is Blind: Brazil and Love is Blind: Japan.

Season two of the reality dating hit will premiere just in time for Valentine’s Day. Its first five episodes will hit the streamer on February 1, with new episodes rolling out each Friday until the finale, where couples will truly test if love is blind.

Check out the teaser for Love is Blind season two below:

'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Trailer Delivers on the Drama The Pod Squad is back.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email