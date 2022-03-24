Love is in the air... all year long. At least that’s what Netflix wishes, as the streamer announced a slate of dating reality shows that are set to debut across the entire year on the platform. The biggest news is that hit series Love is Blind (which recently wrapped season 2 with a fiery reunion episode) has been renewed through Season 5, so we’ll see a lot of people meet in the “pods” through a blank wall and decide if marrying someone not based on their looks is worth it.

In order to announce the bulging slate of dating reality series that are premiering (or returning) across the year, Netflix prepared a boy-band style music video that is a callback to Nick Lachey’s time as a lead singer in 98 Degrees. Lachey is also the host of Love is Blind and another upcoming dating reality series, The Ultimatum – on this one, couples who have been together for a long time but haven’t tied the knot get the chance to see other people and decide: is it time to get married or to move on?

The “members” of the boy band are Matt Barnett (Love is Blind, Season 1), Jarrette Jones (Love is Blind, Season 2), Harry Jowsey (Too Hot to Handle, Season 1), Nathan Webb (Too Hot to Handle, Season 2), and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu (Too Hot to Handle Season 3). Between cheesy choreography and soft harmony, they announce the full slate of dating series that we can look forward to watching in the coming months.

The Ultimatum was previously slated for an April 6 release for Season 1, but the song reveals there’s a follow-up season coming right after. The following season of The Ultimatum (with no official title yet) is all queer and made up of mostly women. Also announced is new series Dated and Related, in which single siblings look for love as they act as each other’s wingmen; and the American version of Love on the Spectrum, which chronicles single people on the autism spectrum looking for a meaningful relationship.

We know that Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking is coming, but now Netflix reveals that Season 3 is in the works as well. The series follows Sima Taparia, a matchmaker who helps single people who decided to put their love life in her hands. Jewish Matchmaking, on the other hand, comes from the same producers and features singles from the U.S. and Israel reaching for help to find their soulmates. The song also reminds us that barely dressed people who can’t have sex (or they lose the prize money) are coming back in Too Hot to Handle Season 4.

Last but not least, Neflix announced through the song that it is reinventing its own reality slate by introducing an all-star, crossover dating reality series. The title is yet to be revealed, but the show will bring together participants of Too Hot to Handle, Love is Blind, Selling Tampa, The Circle, and other realities from Netflix. The idea is to give them another chance to find love – or the first one, if their reality wasn’t necessarily a dating competition. Nick Lachey is attached to host, which makes it the third reality series that the singer is helming.

You can watch the music video for “Love Has No Off Season” below:

