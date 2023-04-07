Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of Love is Blind.

Love is Blind offers something that not every reality dating show does, and that’s what Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi have come to find out in Season 4. Where some shows have a setup that sees one person dealing with a group or a large group setting where everyone is available, but it’s always messy, Love is Blind does allow for course correction. While it’s rare, what we saw play out with Zack and Irina Solomonova is exactly why a participant should have a shot at redemption. Irina gave zero effort outside the pods after Zack picked her. This pair blew up before it ever got going. Zack could have packed it up and gone home, but thanks to the other strong connection he had developed in the pods, a second chance was waiting for him in Bliss. As we saw at the end of the first batch of episodes, Zack meets with Bliss in hopes of getting one more opportunity with her. The second set of episodes shows this play out to the benefit of everyone. On a season that has been unlike any other, the bond between Zack and Bliss gives us everything we could have asked for from this show.

It Was Unorthodox but Zack and Bliss Finally Get Together

There's always a leap of faith taken when it comes to proposing in the pods. In Zack's case, he jumped at the wrong time. As we watched Zack converse back and forth with the two women, it always felt that he and Bliss had a deeper connection. We also had the behind-the-scenes knowledge that Irina really wasn't the nicest person so that may have clouded our judgment. Nonetheless, the way the cupcakes controversy unfolded made us question how Zack ever chose Irina and not Bliss. It was an unfortunate situation that became bigger than it needed to be, all because Irina ran to Zack first in the pods to explain the situation in a vague enough way. What this allowed for was Zack not to see it as a personal attack on Bliss, who he could piece together was the one she was referring to, meaning Irina didn’t come across (to him, at least) as the bad person. It was a calculated move that wound up setting Bliss back as she was more vocal in expressing her frustration with Irina, which rubbed Zack the wrong way in that moment.

So when it came down to it, there was Zack down on one knee with Irina on the other side of the wall. That mistake could have derailed any shot at love for him with Bliss, but as luck would have it, she gives him that second chance to prove himself. For that, the show is much better. Bliss, above everything else, really deserved to see this experiment through. Watching her slowly allow Zack in outside the pods was satisfying in that it offered up a different perspective for a show where engagements are done sight unseen. As a result, we got to see the way-more-compatible couple than Zack's prior relationship get a chance to see if this spark of theirs was something that could last a lifetime.

The Pair Just Seems to Work

Meeting the family is never easy. Add in the fact that you had picked another woman and already fallen out of that relationship, and you've got yourself a potentially disastrous scenario. While Zack went in facing an uphill battle when it came to meeting Bliss’ family, what transpired confirmed that these two are meant for one another. Like any family, there was concern about things being rushed, and in this case, even more so. However, when Zack opened up to her mother about his upbringing, there was a clear shift in the feeling in the room.

That was when you could see that her family could tell Zack was here for the right reasons. Zack explained how he grew up in poverty, how his mother gave him “unconditional love” up until her passing and how past girlfriends of his had families who didn’t accept his background. Moving her family to tears, it was evident the change that was happening as Bliss’ mother offered her approval, “We know Bliss would not be holding your hand if she didn’t truly love you. She would not have said yes to you and I don’t think I ever saw you like that, the way you look at him. That speaks volumes.” There have been many awkward interactions between the Love is Blind participants and their potential spouse’s family and friends — even Bliss’ father was not Zack’s biggest fan — but seeing how Bliss’ mother responded to the whole situation gave this new couple the validation they had been after.

Whether these two see this through remains to be seen as the finale of Love is Blind Season 4 waits ahead. What we do know is that the connection between these two is as strong as any other couple who left the pods together. While a few of the pairs are experiencing tough times in the final weeks, Zack and Bliss have already gone through the most challenging thing they’ll face. The way Bliss was able to joke around with Zack about how he picked another woman before her but still hold him accountable demonstrated how these two really do have the ingredients for a perfect match. This can explain why they’re getting stronger and stronger with each episode. For a moment there, we thought we would be without Bliss, and eventually we thought Zack’s time was all but over, but the surprising twist-and-turn of their relationship has given this season a couple we can all root for because everyone deserves a second chance.

Love is Blind will release Episode 12 on Friday, April 14, where the fate of Zack and Bliss will be revealed. There will also be a live reunion on April 16.