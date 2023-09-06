The Big Picture Love Is Blind fans criticized Vanessa Lachey for her handling of the Season 4 reunion, feeling that she went easy on the "villains" and was harder on others.

Some fans wanted Vanessa Lachey to be fired as a result of her performance at the reunion.

Both Brett Brown and Kwame Appiah defended Vanessa Lachey, stating that it would be unfair to put all the blame on her and that she was just doing her job as a host.

Emotions typically run high at reality TV show reunions and the host is important to navigate through them. Love Is Blind Season 4 ended with a lot to cover, and many fans felt like Vanessa Lachey handled it poorly. The cast is back a year later for After the Altar. Some of them defended her while one cast member had a similar complaint about Vanessa's performance.

Some Love Is Blind fans wanted Vanessa Lachey fired

Season 4 ended with a live reunion on Netflix. It was rocky since there were technical difficulties with streaming. But fans tuned in to see if the perceived "villains" of the seasons would be confronted. Micah Lussier, Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds, Irina Solomonova, and Josh Demas angered fans with their comments and actions throughout the season. So they were shocked when it seemed like Vanessa took it easy on them, but was harder on Paul Peden and Marshall Glaze.

Vanessa questioned Paul for saying he couldn't see Micah as a mom. Paul clarified his statement that he didn't see them being parents together. "What would make you see that?" Vanessa pushed further while looking upset. "I'm sorry. Just so I understand." She later asked Micah if she understood his answer, "Are you just as confused as I am?"

Vanessa talked with Josh and Jackie in a pre-recorded segment. Fans were disappointed that Vanessa didn't question Jackie about her leaked homophobic text messages about Marshall. But Jackie talked to her about a comment Marshall made about her. When Marshall was explaining Jackie's comments about him that led to his response Vanessa interrupted him. "We saw them," Vanessa interrupted him. "I'm asking about--" Marshall pressed on and she apologized. Vanessa framed the texts as "not kind" instead of homophobic. Some fans were calling for the celebrity couple to be fired.

Brett Brown and Kwame Appiah Defend Vanessa Lachey

The cast reunited for After the Altar and gave their reaction to the backlash. "I know there's a lot of things going on at the same time, so I think it'd be unfair to put so much of everything on one person," Brett Brown told Entertainment Tonight. "I wouldn't say a lot of it is probably warranted, but you know people are going to say what they're going to say."

Tiffany Brown noticed Vanessa was hard on Marshall for how he handled his relationship with Jackie. "Obviously Jackie was not there in person, but I did feel that Marshall was getting more heat, and I'm like, come on, y'all. We all saw what happened. This shouldn't be that way, you know?" she said. "I don't know why it was that way. Maybe it was just because Jackie was not there to actually be a part of the conversation. But yeah, I didn't think that Marshall necessarily deserved some of the heat that even I was picking up on when I was sitting right next to him."

Some fans felt like Vanessa took Jackie's side not because she was right, but because she's a woman. Kwame weighed in on this theory. "I do think obviously she wants to get answers. She wants to make sure that that the people get what they want. It is her job as a host," he explained. "And so, you know, I can't critique that too much. I think she did what she thought would be best to create closure for everyone who viewed it, and everyone who was in that experience. And so, yeah, I can't say that I saw the, you know, a leaning of difficulty on either gender."

There are no signs of Vanessa and Nick Lachey going anywhere. Love Is Blind Season 5 will be released in September with them back as hosts. They also hosted season 2 of The Ultimatum.