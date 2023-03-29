The fourth season of Love is Blind might have begun with a total of 30 cast members. But they were whittled down quickly to just 11 core people, 10 of whom got engaged as part of the five main couples. As with every season that came before it, season 4 has its share of likable people (like Cameron and Lauren from season 1) and unlikable ones, like Shake from season 2.

This season has a “mean girls” vibe to it to a level that hasn’t yet been seen, with a few women seeming to take aim at others in the house before the coupling even began. Meanwhile, the guys are more emotional and vulnerable than ever this season.

11 Irina

Irina has been dubbed the season’s villain thanks to her awful behavior, making her the least likable of the bunch. She poked fun at the other women with her best friend Micah while the women cried or spilled their hearts about the men they were falling for in the pods. She competed with Bliss for Zack’s affections, presenting herself in as good as light as possible, arguably being disingenuous.

She treated Zack poorly after meeting him and even flirted with her best friend Micah’s fiancé Paul. She openly admitted to both Zach and Micah that she finds Paul attractive and has developed a crush on him. There’s little to like about Irina who is portrayed as someone who simply finds joy in belittling others.

10 Micah

Micah is Irina’s closest friend in the game and the two together make a toxic pair. They gossip about the other ladies and make inappropriate remarks, such as when Micah upset Kwame by joking about his failed proposal to her. She seems to take joy in making Chelsea jealous.

Micah appears to have a good heart: this is what attracted Paul to her in the first place. However, she puts up defenses when around the others which makes her seem unlikable, a common trope among the best reality shows on Netflix.

9 Zack

While Zack seems sweet, kind, and smart, there’s something odd about him that has the women calling him creepy. Fans weren’t happy when he chose Irina over Bliss, believing that he might not have the best judge of character. His attempt to admit this wrong to Bliss, meet her in person, and potentially strike up a relationship after his engagement to Irina went south did not bode well either.

Nonetheless, Zack opened up in the pods, revealing the story of his childhood and mother, who worked as a stripper to support him. He was open about his struggles with relationships in the past as well, and how families would judge him because of this. He was not afraid to show his emotions, even cry after breaking things off with Bliss. He even serenaded Irina. He has worked hard to overcome the challenges in his life and built a successful career fighting for justice for people he believes deserve it, making him an admirable person.

8 Paul

Paul is the toughest one to read. While he seems to be happy with his choice of getting engaged to Micah, it appears there’s a lack of physical chemistry between them. What’s more, he engaged in a flirtatious conversation with Irina.

Nonetheless, Paul was sweet and kind enough in the pods to have attracted the attention of two women who he had to choose between. He cares about the environment and loves to travel, making him come across as a good catch and a decent and likable guy.

7 Marshall

The other ladies say Marshall reminds them of Fresh Prince from The French Prince of Bel-Air, one of several black sitcoms that made an impact on TV. He is soft-spoken and reserved, the exact opposite of the woman he chose, Jackelina. His patience and kindness towards her, including consoling her when she started missing home and crying uncontrollably due to the stress, shows his character.

He seems to have eyes only for her, suggesting that he’s loyal. It was even revealed that it was Marshall who told Brett to pay attention to Tiffany, recognizing that she was a good woman who fit more with his age. Marshall seems to want a deep, emotional connection as much as a physical one.

6 Kwame

Kwame is full of energy and passion, so much so that he fell for two women in the pods. He decided to choose Chelsea over Micah, but his actions after meeting them both raised some eyebrows. Most notable was his flirtatious conversations with Micah, which were disrespectful to Chelsea.

However, he appears devoted to Chelsea and truly wants to try and make things work with her. They seem to match beautifully in personality and energy. And his sweet moments with her suggest Kwame might be one of the good guys.

5 Brett

Brett opened up to Tiffany about his life and childhood, revealing some harrowing stories, including about his brother’s death. He also talked about his passion and his career progression in a way that made Tiffany realize he was a good, hard-working guy. He has done nothing but showers Tiffany with affection and compliments.

While the road is still ahead of the pair, Brett comes across as one of the more genuine guys in the season. He appears to be truly looking for love and a lasting relationship. As one of the older cast members, he might actually be ready to settle down and is suspected to be there for the right reasons.

4 Bliss

Fans only got to know Bliss from the pods, and she seemed like a genuine and sweet woman. She is also thoughtful, going out of her way to bake cupcakes for Zack on his birthday. She dealt with a tough situation with grace, choosing not to fight with Irina. She also spoke up for herself and defended her actions and beliefs to Zack, though it fell on deaf ears.

Many believe Bliss was the better choice for Zack. She is mature, successful, and, as Zack pointed out, highly intelligent and communicative. Fans wouldn’t be surprised to see Bliss on another bingeworthy Netflix dating show.

3 Chelsea

Chelsea is a ball of energy, seemingly out to have fun as much as to meet a potential mate. She gets along well with most of the other ladies and set her sights on Kwame from the beginning, without entertaining the interest of others.

Some believe she’s too clingy with Kwame, but she also isn’t afraid to speak up when she feels disrespected. She’s a typical “guy’s guy” who is also the type of woman any group of females would want to be friends with. She comes across as the life of the party.

2 Tiffany

Tiffany is among the eldest cast members and the most mature. She knows what she wants, and she went into the pods looking for the perfect man for her. She believes she found him in Brett. She is sweet and kind. Even though she fell asleep on a pod date right when Brett was opening up to her, he found her worth forgiving once he discovered what happened.

As a strong, independent woman, Tiffany doesn’t have time for petty games or bickering with other girls. She is the kind of woman who can handle herself in any situation.

1 Jackelina

Jackelina is sweet, confident, and, above all else, one of the funniest people in the cast. Her diary sessions always include hilarious anecdotes and comments. She is unapologetically herself. She was clear about often hiding her true emotions in the real world, yet she opened up to Marshall in the pods.

When she broke down crying in Mexico, it was clear she carries a lot of weight back home, supporting her family. She has a good heart and a solid head on her shoulders. She’s the type of woman who everyone would want to be friends with, but no one would want to cross.

