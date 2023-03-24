Cupid isn’t taking a break anytime soon! Love is Blind is making a return with Season 4.

Ever wished to find someone who loves you for who you are and not just your looks? Well, these 30 brand-new singles in Seattle are taking a totally unconventional approach to the world of modern dating.

They're signing up to find their true love. The twist? They won’t be able to see each other! Without any interference from the outside world, these singles have the opportunity to get to know a bunch of potential matches until they find someone they can really connect with. And here’s the craziest part: they propose to each other before even laying eyes on their fiancé!

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Love is Blind is a reality series that goes above and beyond to see whether love is truly blind and if love alone is enough to fuel a relationship that can overcome the hurdles of reality.

Season 4 of Love is Blind officially premieres on Netflix on March 24, 2023. Without further ado, here are the new singles for Love is Blind Season 4.

Related:'Love is Blind' Renewed Through Season 5 at Netflix

Brett (36, Design Director)

Image via Netflix

“My ideal woman is successful, independent, and fearless.”

Our resident workaholic is making his way back to the dating scene. Ever since his last relationship of two years ended in 2016, Brett’s been letting his career take off and become the successful, “financially stable” man that he is today. A “good listener” as well, he’s looking for someone who has her ambitions set and knows her potential.

Conner (28, Operations Manager)

Image via Netflix

“I tend to fall for someone hard and fast.”

Conner’s got a great/bad habit of falling in love real hard. But hey, in a world of instant dating and endless swipes, nothing’s more romantic than an old-school lover. Conner’s looking for someone who “loves God” and is “family oriented.” For someone who considers himself “witty and funny,” he’s not shy about “physical touch and communication.”

Chris (32, Technical Recruiter)

Image via Netflix

“I haven’t found “the one” because of option paralysis.”

When you’ve been swiping your entire dating life, chances are you’re left with a serious case of “option paralysis” - just like Chris right here. After being single for more than six years, Chris is more than ready to search for love and have an “emotional connection before a physical one." Speaking of physical, you can find him working out at the gym and hoping to find a certain smart and funny someone who’s just as athletic as him.

Jack (30, Software Sales)

Image via Netflix

“The key to my heart is someone who would be a great mom.”

For Jack, family is his number one priority, which pretty much explains why his ideal woman is someone who’d make an awesome mother. Disillusioned by the modern dating scene, Jack wants someone who’s “nurturing, loyal and genuine” and not “too full of themselves.” A fan of the wilderness, he’d be thrilled if his special someone loves the outdoors as well.

Jimmy (29, Technical Product Manager)

Image via Netflix

“The key to my heart is not being afraid to suck at something new.”

If saying yes to everything is your thing, and you’re unafraid of trying and failing, chances are you’re JImmy’s type. Admittedly, he has not always been the perfect lover. He has a tendency of being “quick to judge others' actions,” and focuses more on someone’s looks. Through this show, Jimmy hopes to get past that barrier, and one of his goals is to have “deep,” meaningful conversations. He also hopes to find someone willing to spend time with his family during Greek Easter, “cracking eggs, eating lamb, and drinking ouzo.”

Juan (30, Mortgage Loan Officer)

Image via Netflix

“I’m looking for someone I can learn from and build a life with.”

Juan’s got a bad habit of spending too much time at work, hindering him from all the good that comes with love. At the moment, he’s seeking the “right woman that’s the full package,” somebody “trustworthy, caring, and smart,” to be a part of his happy ending. Juan may not be the best at keeping his home tidy, but he’s got the fire and flames to succeed in life.

Josh (31, Project Engineer)

Image via Netflix

“People either love or hate that I joke around a lot.”

For Josh, finding true love, especially “anything of substance,” is the ultimate end goal. Ever since breaking up with his partner of seven years, he’s been surfing around the dating scene. But this time, Josh is ready to find someone that’s “down-to-earth” and a great listener. Bonus points if you’re not intimated by his competitive side.

Bill (33, Real Estate Investor)

Image via Netflix

“I’m still single because I can’t be tamed.”

Bill is currently on the lookout for deeper relationships, and with Love is Blind, he sees it as the perfect opportunity to go beyond “surface-level relationships." He jokes around every so often (sometimes a little too much), but when it comes to “unconditional love, Bill’s serious about finding that special someone whom he can spend his time together and share hobbies with.

Josh “JP” (30, Plant Operations Director)

Image via Netflix

“My best quality is that I am a caregiver and take pride in my partner’s happiness.”

JP’s not very picky when it comes to love, but if you’re “unwilling to communicate,” or just too immature for his liking, you won’t get far with him (understandably so). Still, he’s searching for a future wife who’s a ray of sunshine and “takes pride in her happiness” as a caregiver.” And if you enjoy a good Mariners game and other sports events, that’s a huge plus.

Marshall (27, Marketing Manager)

Image via Netflix

“I accept that everyone isn’t perfect including myself.”

Despite his efforts, Marshall still hasn’t found someone who can share a “deep mental and emotional connection” with him. But then again, that may be because of his “perfectionist” tendencies. Still, you can’t help but fall in love with a man who loves spending time in the kitchen and “cooks his ass off." Marshall hopes his future partner has great ambitions but can still maintain “family-oriented” values.

Kwame (33, Sales Development Manager)

Image via Netflix

“I haven’t found a person who matches my energy yet.”

Living single for the last four years, Kwame admits that he has a “tough” time finding a partner whose compatible with his energy. He’s done with the endless cycle of modern dating - you know, the whole “meet up, try it out, fail, and try again” schtick. Kwame’s more than excited about a partner that can keep up with him, and wouldn’t mind joining Thanksgiving dinners with his family.

Ryland (29, Commercial Insurance & Real Estate)

Image via Netflix

“The key to my heart is good food and good lovin’.”

A hustler at heart, Ryland admits he hasn’t paid much attention to his dating life thanks to his workaholic lifestyle. The grind doesn’t stop Ryland from being picky when it comes to love, and if there’s one thing that annoys him about today’s dating scene, it's how everything’s become “very casual." Ryland wants a lover who he considers a “teammate” and to have dinners together with his family on Sunday nights.

Paul (29, Environmental Scientist)

Image via Netflix

“The key to my heart is finding happiness in small things.”

Although unrealistic at times, Paul’s optimism in finding the one in the pods is adorably infectious. But his search for love is only possible if he stops “getting bored” and shakes off potential relationship red flags. Paul’s ideal love is someone who, get this, is a “granola” and “nurturing” kind of woman. If you’re a fan of indulging in seafood boil in New Orleans, you might just be Paul’s type.

Quincy (36, Gym Owner & Fitness Coach)

Image via Netflix

“Friends say I’m still single because I’m a perfectionist.”

Quincy’s had a bad rep for being too closed off in past relationships. But this time, he’s ready to take a different turn. Excited to “open up and truly let a woman in,” Quincy hopes his future partner is someone who’s “balanced, motivated, and caring." His major turn-offs include “cocky girls” with “attention-seeking” personalities.

Zack (31, Criminal Defense Attorney)

Image via Netflix

“The key to my heart is steak… and a thoughtful gesture.”

Zack hasn’t been so lucky in love, and it’s all thanks to his self-proclaimed “high standards." Having spent two whole years as a single man, he wants a “type A, introverted and bookish” woman who he can develop an intellectual connection with. His “driven” personality is a major plus, although he does have a habit of “arguing for fun.”

Related:All Seasons and Versions of 'Love is Blind', Ranked

Amber (34, Flight Attendant)

Image via Netflix

“I want to find my person that ‘sees’ me for me.”

Amber has yet to feel the sparks yet, making it hard for her to find the One. After enjoying the single life for three years, she wants to meet someone who truly understands and accepts her for who she is. Her ideal partner is a “confident and intelligent man” with a charming smile who can accompany her as a "travel buddy" during her work layovers. But Amber has a zero-tolerance policy for anyone who is "messy and selfish." If she does find her Mr. Right, Amber goes all-in with her love and care.

April (29, Sales & Marketing Coordinator)

Image via Netflix

“I don’t think I’ve found the one because I’m bratty and emotional.”

For April, the reason she’s joining Love is Blind is that she wants to avoid any future regrets in finding her perfect match. Ideally, she’s into “older, successful, and tall” guys who can overlook her “annoying” tendencies. She also expects her potential lover to have excellent manners. If all goes well, April envisions celebrating Chinese New Year and enjoying snowboarding on the slopes with her future husband.

Bliss (33, Senior Program Manager)

Image via Netflix

“I’m looking for someone strong to work through the hard times with.”

Bliss has had enough of ignoring warning signs in her romantic endeavors after getting entangled with all the wrong men in the past. Admittedly, she may have “hit the snooze button a thousand times” on all the red flags, but this time, she's keeping a vigilant eye in for that special someone who'll adore her for her personality and not just her looks. Bliss believes that genuine love is rooted in providing “emotional support” and effectively communicating with your partner.

Brandie (39, Real Estate Broker)

Image via Netflix

“My picker is broken - I go for unavailable men.”

Brandie's been single for three years, and she's ready to mix it up because, let's face it, her "picker is broken." She's done falling for guys who look like they're the total package but end up feeding her a bunch of nonsense. Instead, she's all about finding someone who values “honesty” and can appreciate her selfless nature. And when things get too cray-cray in the pods, no worries - Brandie's got awesome meditation skills to keep her cool.

Jackelina (27, Certified Dental Assistant)

Image via Netflix

“I’m here to find my daddy and leave to start our lives together.”

Not one to settle down, Jackelina's never been in a relationship. She's a super “straightforward” person who doesn't have time for games, and she isn’t about to put up with some dude “who thinks he's better than her.” But let's be real. Jackelina knows she can be a bit “hard-headed” from time to time. That's why she's opening up her heart and hoping to find "her daddy" in the pods to kickstart their lives together.

Micah (27, Marketing Manager)

Image via Netflix

“My worst habit is overthinking and romanticizing.”

Micah longs for that “world-shifting” kinda love, the one you can find in fairy tales. But sadly, her Prince Charming has yet to arrive at her doorstep. She has a habit of “romanticizing” guys, which she admits is her major downfall. That's why Micah's switching things up and trying a more unconventional approach to dating because the “old way” isn’t really cutting out for her. She's not too picky when it comes to looks, but she's all about “smart, career-oriented” guys who know how to have a good time.

Chelsea (31, Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist)

Image via Netflix

“My biggest pet peeve is long-ass talking stages.”

Chelsea's not playing around any more when it comes to finding her true love. She's done with the same old, same old guys around her area (ya know, the “white, hiking, tech” type). Instead, she’s on the search for a “charismatic, charming momma's boy” who she can grow old with. Her dream guy has to be super “passionate about life” and his career, and can see past her tardiness to appreciate the fact that she's a loyal AF partner who wants nothing more than to “take care of her man."

Ava (32, Communications Specialist)

Image via Netflix

“I’m looking for someone that is adventurous, empathetic, and cheeky.”

Sure, love is (metaphorically) blind. But for Ava, that’s no excuse for her partner to slack off on their hygiene habits (and yes, that includes flossing your teeth). On top of that, Ava’s big on guys who are fully committed and invested in relationships. She views herself as "wifey material" and hopes to find a future husband who embraces her "super close" family and can accept her self-proclaimed "ugly laugh."

Irina (26, Business Owner)

Image via Netflix

“I’d tell my future partner: buckle up for the emotional roller coaster of your life.”

Irina's on the lookout for her perfect dude, and she's got some pretty high standards. Her dream guy is “driven, creative, and passionate,” but at the end of the day, all she really wants is to find a “best friend to do life with.” She's been burned in the past by moving too fast, so this time around, she's taking things at her own pace to avoid any dudes with a “big ego.” Although, she does admit that sometimes she gets a little too hyped up and ends up interrupting people when they're talking. Oops!

Kacia (31, Family Support Specialist)

Image via Netflix

“The key to my heart is mental stimulation.”

Kacia is ready to lock it down with a “tall, dark, and handsome” dude who has his ambitions all set in life. In the past, she's had a bad taste in dudes who are scared of commitment, so she's all about finding someone who can give her that sweet sense of “security” when the going gets rough. A total social butterfly, Kacia loves hanging out with her friends over happy hour and brunch, and she can't wait to introduce her future husband to the fam at “every party and holiday.”

Monica (31, Elementary School Teacher)

Image via Netflix

“The key to my heart is making me laugh and feeling accepted.”

Monica's been around the block a bit. She's dated “all types of guys,” but she's ready to find someone who's in it for the long haul. No more growing apart, just growing together. After getting cheated on in past relationships, she's looking for someone who makes her feel “safe and accepted,” and of course, who can crack her up. But be warned, fellas: if you don't have manners and can't keep your voice down, Monica's not interested.

Kendra (33, Social Worker)

Image via Netflix

“My biggest pet peeve is men who need to be prompted to say how they feel.”

Kendra could never say no to a good ol' family game night, but she's not about to let any guy mess around with her heart. She's been flying solo for almost three years now, and she's totally over dudes who can't be relied on and need to be reminded to express their feelings. Kendra's on the search for a “thoughtful” partner who pays attention to the “things that matter to her even if they aren’t a priority to him.”

Molly (32, Marriage & Family Therapist)

Image via Netflix

“I am very independent, and I haven’t found anyone that I ‘need’.”

Molly is more than ready to jump into a “new adventure,” but she's not about to give up her independence for love. Just because she’s looking for the perfect guy, she’s not willing to be tied down so easily - she still wants to “have her own life outside the relationship.” When it comes to guys, she’s all about that “successful frat guy” type who can sweep her - and her adorable pooch - off her feet.

Wendi (28, Aerospace Engineer)

Image via Netflix

"My best quality is I make my bed every morning.”

Wendi is a busy bee, and she’s loving it. Between her career and social life, she barely has time to swipe left or right, let alone date. But when an opportunity like Love Is Blind comes along, she jumps right in for the chance to meet some “awesome people and potentially find love.” When it comes to her ideal match, Wendi needs someone who can keep up with her on the hiking trail or in the gym, and who radiates “compassion, commitment, and energy” just like she does.

Tiffany (37, Client Lead Recruiter)

Image via Netflix

“It’s hard meeting men in public. I need help!”

Tiffany may be a newbie in the city of Seattle, but the local dating scene has officially exasperated her. She’s noticed that the guys around town are “pretty reserved” and don’t go after relationships. That’s why she has her eyes for go-getter guys who will plan out-of-the-box dates to keep things interesting. Tiffany is all about quality time, but she’s also got her own interests and hobbies to pursue, so she needs someone who can respect her space. Clingy dudes need not apply.