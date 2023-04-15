Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Love Is Blind, Season 4, Episode 12.

In what has become one of the most dramatic seasons of Love is Blind, we’ve reached the culmination point. When we exited the pods, there were five couples who set forth on their path to the altar. Along the way, one of those couples called things off on the honeymoon, as Zack Goytowski was able to land on his feet with Bliss Poureetezadi to restore the show’s status quo of having five couples. Toward the end, though, we saw the controversial fall of Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze, leaving us with four couples set to hit the spotlight in the finale as we reach the all-important “I Do” moment. As always, what unfolded in the finale was a mix of shocking moments, emotional turns, and the completion of each couple’s journey as we sought the answer to whether love is truly blind or not.

Tiffany and Brett Never Gave us a Doubt

Every season there’s always one couple that just seems inevitable. This time around, it was Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown. From the jump, these two were inseparable. They meshed together and complimented each other in a way that made it seem like they were destined for one another. At many points in the show, they almost seemed boring for this reason, which is the best compliment you can give a couple on a dating show. That means they’re doing something right. We never really had to see them go through much drama, which made their time at the altar much appreciated. Tiffany told him “he makes her better” and that he showed her who she “truly” is capable of being. In turn, Brett said he felt they were “a perfect pairing” and that he found his life partner in Tiffany. It was a beautiful exchange of vows that gave us all hope in this chaotic season.

Paul and Micah Were Always Up in the Air

One couple that felt good at times, and in danger in other moments, was Paul Peden and Micah Lussier. They had issues in determining where they would live as Paul was set in his ways, but Micah aspired to leave the state. What made things complicated was how loving Paul’s mom was to Micah as the two immediately connected, which always isn’t the case. They also did complement each other in ways where their strengths brought out qualities the other had but needed a push. Micah’s friends weren’t the most accepting, either, which clearly impacted Micah as she valued their opinion. Still, though, she saw through that as she was set on saying “I do” at the altar. Because she knew what her answer was, she put the ball in Paul’s court and urged him to speak first, so as not to force him into saying yes just because she does.

We saw Paul’s indecisiveness throughout the season. Feeling as though he would just do whatever to appease her, Micah’s decision to bypass responding first forced Paul to speak his feelings: “Looking back, it couldn’t have been any other way… it had to be us.” For a moment, it seemed like Paul was leaning toward committing to this life before we finally hear the truth from him: “I don’t think we can choose each other right now.” It’s an abrupt ending for a couple that was 50-50 for much of this season. Micah was devastated, running from the altar as Paul eventually consoled her. Chalk this up as a heartbreaking conclusion to a couple we had been rooting for from the beginning.

Kwame Kept Us Guessing When it Came to His Future with Chelsea

This was one that always felt slightly lopsided in terms of the effort given. We never had any doubts that Chelsea Griffin would be saying “I do” to Kwame Appiah. The other way around, however, was always questionable, and it wasn’t necessarily having to do with his thoughts on her. Their connection felt natural, and you could see why they fell for each other in the pods. Their issues — and there were plenty — were a lot of outside forces. First, Kwame was grappling with not just a disapproving mother, but a mother who was shutting him out because she was not supportive of this experiment. Then there was the issue with Micah, who was someone he really bonded with in the pods, and whether they felt anything with each other outside the pods that would deter them in their own relationships. Kwame also wasn’t in favor of living in Seattle, as he resided in Portland, which led to questions about their longevity.

Despite all of that, Kwame stood at the altar and said “I do.” In their vows, Chelsea expressed she was ready to jump “off the cliff of the universe” to begin their “beautiful adventure” as husband and wife. Kwame validated everything she had said, speaking right from his heart with no paper: “I fell in love with your beautiful soul in an opportunity where I didn’t get to see your absolutely incredibly stunning shell.” We still were on the edge of our seats waiting for the turn, but it never happened. Kwame and Chelsea were the first couple to say “Yes” on their wedding day on Love is Blind but remain the ones we’re most concerned about when it comes time to catch up with the couples at the reunion.

A Storybook Ending for Bliss and Zack

We knew this one was going to be the biggest question as Bliss’ name also appeared in the title of Episode 12, “Eternal Bliss?” No couple had a journey like these two as Bliss left the pods empty-handed believing her time on the show was over. It wasn’t until things went south with Zack and Irina Solomonova that Bliss reemerged on our screens. We understood the hesitancy she had in the beginning of accepting Zack back after he had chosen another woman over her. We also realized the longer she delayed their inevitable engagement, the less time they would have to really determine if they could both say “I do” at the altar.

From the time Bliss welcomed Zack (and an engagement ring) into her life, these two never had any issues with one another. The banter they had flowed so easily, and they were always laughing with one another in their conversations. Sometimes it felt more friendly at times than romantic, but the important thing was that they were bonding. They had some pushback by way of their families, particularly Bliss’ father. Yet she stood her ground in front of him as she made it clear Zack may have made a mistake, but she forgave him and was ready to move on to their next chapter. The altar was always going to be their big test. No couple had less time together than Zack and Bliss, so their fate remained in the air. That being said, Zack and Bliss both expressed their love for one another and each said “I do” to give us two happily married couples.

The Love is Blind reunion will be its first live episode, which will air on Sunday on Netflix.