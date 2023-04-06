Love is Blind has changed over the past four seasons. In its most recent season, Season 4, five couples got engaged from the pods, but the show ends up presenting six couples in total, thanks to an interesting twist.

The first season was more about couples trying to find love, but each subsequent season seems to focus more and more on the drama of it all. Nonetheless, the Netflix reality show remains highly entertaining, with every episode presenting a cliffhanger ending that has viewers anticipating the next. The couples this season rank from one that ended before even leaving Mexico to one that has the best chance of making it to the “I dos.”

6 Zack and Irina

Fans shouted at their TV screens for Zack to pick Bliss, not Irina. Irina came across as a “mean girl” who seemingly only wanted to “win” Zack and wasn’t as interested in him as Bliss genuinely was. Fans were questioning Zack’s character when he fell under her spell but also understood that he wasn’t seeing the whole picture. Indeed, later in the season, Zack admitted that he knew he picked the wrong person right after proposing, but it was too late.

Once they met, the pair had no chemistry and didn’t seem to be physically attracted to one another at all. They never shared intimate moments, and every date seemed awkward and forced. Unsurprisingly, the duo decided to end things before even leaving Mexico to head back home.

5 Micah and Paul

While there’s nothing inherently wrong with Micah and Paul’s relationship, with the two even talking about how similar their views are on life, there seems to be something missing. They come across more like friends than they do romantic partners. Any romantic moments between them seem forced.

Paul’s first meeting with Micah’s parents went well, as did the couple’s time with Paul’s mother, who fans (and even Micah herself) pointed out bears a striking physical and personality resemblance to Micah. Nonetheless, there’s a spark missing between these two. Even when Micah approached Paul about Irina’s crush on him, she didn’t seem as worried by it as she said she was.

4 Jackie and Marshall

There’s already trouble brewing between Marshall and Jackie on Love is Blind season 4. They couldn’t be more different from one another. But the bickering might also mean that they feel intensely for one another. Things got so heated, in fact, that Marshall left to go back and live in his apartment for a short period. They also appeared at Chelsea’s birthday party separately.

Nonetheless, Jackie admittedly engages in self-sabotaging behavior and has a lot of pressures on her back home that understandably make her feel anxious at times. Marshall seems to be doing what he can to treat her like a queen, but sometimes, the behaviors seem forced for the sake of the cameras. When he called her a “project,” fans were displeased with his attitude toward her. Nonetheless, if the pair can get over their hurdles and be on the same page with one another, there’s a chance for them.

3 Chelsea and Kwame

Chelsea and Kwame initially appeared to be the perfect couple. They meshed beautifully in the pods, were physically attracted to one another outside of the pods, and are very outwardly affectionate with one another. But the reality of living back home and the consistent “what if” feelings Kwame still has for Micah could put a wrench into things.

What’s more, it appears that while Kwame is willing to sacrifice for the relationship, Chelsea isn’t planning to change much about her life in kind. Their conversation about having kids proved they might not be on the same page regarding some of the most important decisions in life to make together.

2 Zack and Bliss

Interestingly, Zack went from being in the worst couple in Season 4 to being half of one of the best. Though his relationship with likable cast member Bliss is new and hasn’t received the same scrutiny as others, they appear to have genuine love for another. The question becomes if Bliss can get over the fact that Zack initially didn’t pick her and effectively broke up with her for someone else.

They show their affection, are both highly intelligent, share similar interests, and are both quirky in their own ways. Strangely, the one couple that didn’t get engaged in the pods might be one of the more successful couples of the season overall.

1 Brett and Tiffany

Of all the couples in Season 4, Brett and Tiffany appear to have the best chance of making it for the long haul. The two were physically attracted to one another when they met in person and seemed to complement one another nicely. While they already had some serious differences of opinion on topics like spending money, they seem to gel.

Brett seems all in and ready to settle down, while Tiffany is smitten with her potential husband-to-be. With more episodes to come, including the explosive wedding episodes, the future remains uncertain. But for now, this pair has the best chance of actually going through with a ceremony.

