Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of Love Is Blind.

We are back in the pods even though it feels like we never left the Love Is Blind world. That could be because Netflix continues to churn out content around this franchise with the After the Alter special series falling in between the two seasons. There's also the fact that we saw many faces from past seasons on the new reality dating crossover event, Perfect Match. Either way, Love is Blind Season 4 has arrived in our feeds with five episodes comprising the first batch for our consumption. What makes this Chris Coelen-created show stand out from a crowded field is that every season begins with the pod dates. As silly as it may seem — forming a connection by just talking to someone through a wall — it's the most essential aspect of this process. By removing the superficial from the early parts of dating, each participant is given an even playing field to navigate. As always, there’s plenty of drama that comes from the first three episodes within the pods. This season, which is once again hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, serves up a few men who have to make tough decisions with multiple women, a few women who get caught up in the mind games, and five proposals that set up what is sure to be yet another exciting chapter.

Tiffany and Brett Overcome a Sleepy Speed Bump

Image via Netflix

The first couple to meet face-to-face in the pods, this duo came out of the gates fast. They seemed destined to grow together through the process until one questionable moment. This was when Tiffany, who works as a client recruiter, fell asleep on her side just as Brett expressed how he felt about her. Despite his gestures to wake her up, there was no response, and he took it as she did not reciprocate his feelings. They ended up clearing the air early in the second episode as Tiffany said all she could to explain her truth, “I passed out because I was listening to your voice.” Reminiscent of Friends when Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel blurts out “You fell asleep!” to David Schwimmer’s Ross, Brett does the same thing when he questions her stance. The two clear this hurdle as Brett, a 35-year-old design director, gets down on one knee to pop the question. They agree this will just be a funny story one day as they are the first couple to claim their ticket for the Mexico honeymoon.

RELATED: 'Love is Blind' Season 4 Trailer Reveals New Participants and More Drama at the Pods

A Slow Burn for Paul and Micah

Image via Netflix

These two had to break some hearts to get to the point of being together. Paul was courting Amber as well as Micah, eventually delivering an awkward speech to her about why they have to move in two directions, “I want you to know that I do believe that what’s best for me is also what’s best for you.” Micah, a 26-year-old marketing manager, has no issue in telling Kwame she’s ending things with him, though he doesn’t take the news WELL. After the two clear out the path in front of them, they finally come together at the end of Episode 2 when Paul pours his heart out to her. The 28-year-old environmental scientist compares his love to her like “standing in the sun,” which leads to him asking her “to stay close” to him. Scientist puns aside, the two took a slow-burn approach with this one, and it appears they each have real feelings for one another. Micah calls Paul her “twin flame” and gushes about how he makes her “excited and nervous” all at the same time.

It Was Always Going to Be Jackie for Marshall

Image via Netflix

These two had quite a journey, namely because of Marshall’s competitiveness. Jackie told him how another man said he would walk out if she didn’t choose him and how he found it tough to hear about Marshall talk so highly about her his connection back in the living quarters. The 26-year-old marketing manager was desperate to find out who said this about him and didn’t waste time as Josh ended up owning up to the whole thing. When the dust settles, the two finally have the chance to take the next step. Jackie, who also is 26 and works as a dental assistant, was ecstatic to hear Marshall’s proposal, “I will marry you a thousand times.” Even with a slight impediment in their way, their connection was strong enough to persevere. They’ll be put to the test in the real world but these two appear well-positioned to succeed.

No Cupcake Controversy Could Break Irina and Zack

Image via Netflix

These two had quite the complications in front of them. With Zack having connections with both Irina and Bliss, what ended up transpiring was some controversy between the two women. In one of the strangest altercations, Irina, who forgot it was Zack’s birthday, saw Bliss making cupcakes and asked if she could borrow a candle to bring on her date, to which Bliss said no. This set off tension among the women as both wound up carrying this over into their next date with Zack. Irina was shown first with him and explained how badly she felt about not remembering his big day before building up an even stronger bond with him. Bliss took a different tactic, openly bringing up the conflict and eventually dismissing Irina to Zack. Rubbed off by this interaction with Bliss, the 31-year-old criminal defense lawyer was pushed even closer to Irina. He lands on her as the woman he wants to leave the pods with and the two meet each other for the first time in Episode 3.

All Roads Point Back to Chelsea for Kwame

Image via Netflix

Kwame has a rough go and takes the news of his breakup with Micah to heart after initially feeling she was the one for him. The 32-year-old sales development manager abruptly exits the date when Micah tells him they should see other people. He eventually cools down back at the men’s quarters and sets his sights on Chelsea. He even breaks out a guitar and sings a song to the 30-year-old pediatric speech language pathologist. The last couple to get together, Kwame makes the moment even more special by wearing a pair of light tan khakis. As unimportant as they may seem, he explains to her how he always wears black jeans but this morning he decided on this pair, symbolizing how what he once thought was what he needed wasn’t quite that. It was a touching conversation between the two that led into the proposal, much to the delight of Chelsea, “I feel like our love story was the most beautiful slow dance.” Of the five couples, these two seem to have the deepest understanding of one another.

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 4 are now available to stream on Netflix. Ensuing episode drops will continue every Friday until the season finale airs on April 14.