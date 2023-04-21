Oftentimes, reality dating shows can leave us feeling empty when a season is all said and done. It’s a process we’ve grown accustomed to as we see a couple fall in love on the show, then when the reunion happens, we learn that they broke up within a few months of being in the real world as life away from the cameras wasn't what they thought it would be. Then came along Love is Blind, particularly Season 4, and our faith in these dating shows has been restored. The Netflix dating show has had a pretty successful run compared to its peers in keeping its couples together post-filming. The latest season stuck to that trend, and delivered even more promise, as the three couples that we saw say “I Do” at the altar all remain together more than one year after filming.

When we last saw these couples before the live reunion, which was a disaster in itself as Netflix had issues with the stream, we saw three couples choose to follow through in marriage. Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown are the couple who never gave us any doubts that they’d choose each other at the altar. There were questions with the other two pairs in Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi, but they both said opted to see their marriages through. As we’ve come to see on many of these shows, just because we see two people head off into the sunset happy by season’s end, it doesn’t mean that it will last. So when the Love is Blind reunion came and went, it was promising to see that they all have strengthened their bonds through marriage and have come out stronger after the altar.

'Love is Blind' Remains Successful in Finding Love

Netflix may be known for its reality television, but it’s beginning to flex its muscles a bit with the success it's finding in these programs. When it comes to Love is Blind, the dating show has now strung together a pretty impressive track record, which proves that this crazy experiment, put together by a team that’s led by Chris Coelen, actually works.

With Season 4 now complete, the show has put together 23 couples when including the six from this past chapter (which includes the failed Zack-Irina attempt). In total, there have been seven couples who remain married. That means the success rate is around 30%, which may not sound overwhelming, but it is when looking at its peers. A show like Married At First Sight, which is produced by the same creative team in Kinetic Content, saw its most recent completed season (Season 15) walk away with none of their couples remaining married post-filming. That marks three straight seasons in which no couple — even the ones that stick it out on Decision Day — have actually worked in the real world. You have to go back to Season 12 to find a couple that remains married to this day.

Then there’s the giant in the world of reality dating, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. These programs are super popular but have produced poor results in their experiment. Not counting the recent pairing of Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar, who just saw their season end last month, The Bachelor hasn’t seen a lead remain married since Sean Lowe and Catherine Lowe in 2013. Though Arie Luyendyk Jr. remains married to Lauren Burnham, she wasn't the one he proposed to during his season's run. The Bachelorette has to go back to 2017 as Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasalo remain together.

Do We Value Entertainment and Drama or Success?

The hit rate at which Love is Blind is currently striking does beg the question whether we want drama and chaos in the form of entertainment, or for a show to actually benefit the people on it? The Bachelor’s misses could be attributed to its format, which lends itself so graciously to built-in drama among its participants. Having one person clamored over by 20-30 people is a recipe for disaster. That’s why it has become the rating success we know it as today.

Love is Blind may not have the numbers of the ABC franchise, but does it matter if it’s actually working? Season 4 actually was the first time we got the best of both worlds. This installment was littered with drama, more so than we’ve ever seen on this show. We had an early breakup, a bunch of mean girl behavior, a dramatic late breakup that led to another couple from the pods getting back together, and plenty of narratives from people around the couples that led to end-to-end drama throughout the season. Yet, through it all, Love is Blind actually put together one of its more successful seasons.

That speaks to the premise. The aforementioned setup of The Bachelor and other dating shows creates a false sense of reality. While the idea of talking to someone through a wall may sound silly, what it does is force its participants to get to know one another before ever breaking down the physical barrier. By the time they leave the pods, they know so much about each other that it makes the accelerated process actually worthwhile in the end. When it’s time to face the real world, they have enough of an understanding of one another and what makes each person tick, that the obstacles they encounter are not as overwhelming as they are on other shows.

It’s fun to watch drama unfold, but a show like Love is Blind is a reminder we all need that these reality programs can actually work if executed properly. It’s no wonder then that Netflix continues to approve future seasons in bulk because the process has been proven to be a success. While the live reunion wasn’t without its hiccups, the reveal that each couple has stayed together more than a year out from filming is a great sign that Love is Blind knows what it's doing.

