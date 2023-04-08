In a blink of an eye, Jackie Bonds went from being one of the more likable Love is Blind contestants on Season 4 to someone who has us screaming at our televisions. In the beginning, Jackie was everything we could ask for. She was vulnerable, kind, and in the pods, handled the two men who sought after her fairly well. Marshall Glaze, who is on the other side of this relationship, gave Jackie every reason to fall in love with him. His smooth-talking, sensitive side was what brought Jackie close to him. Though, outside the pods, the makeup of Marshall was slowly deterring Jackie, who typically goes for an edgier guy who is more aggressive in the relationship. None of this is out of the ordinary for Love is Blind couples. What led to this heel turn by Jackie was not that she pulled away from Marshall, but the way in which she disrespected him in the process while going behind his back and not giving any care in the world to Marshall. For that, she has surpassed Irina Solomonova as the worst person on this season.

Jackie Left Marshall Out to Dry

The issue with Jackie isn't that her relationship failed. We see multiple couples every season who realize that what they had in the pods doesn't translate to the real world. There's nothing wrong with that. The problem — and something we hadn’t seen before in this franchise — is how Jackie blatantly left him for another man while never actually breaking up with him. Unlike what we have seen previously on the show, if there ever is a switch in couples, it's after a breakup — not before ever officially splitting up.

The seeds had been planted before she met up with Josh Demas. For starters, he was the other man who had fought for Jackie in the pods, expressing to her that he would leave the pods if she didn't reciprocate his feelings. After Jackie chose Marshall, we thought we had seen the last of Josh. Then he appeared at a party with all the couples and a few others who they had met in the experiment. Josh may or may not have had a bit too much to drink and didn't hold back in telling Jackie how he felt about her while making Marshall rather uncomfortable.

This all came shortly after Marshall and Jackie’s fight where she explained how something was off, and she wasn't feeling the same about him as she did in the pods. She even went as far to tell him he wasn't man enough for her. Likewise, Marshall went a little too far when saying he saw her as a project that he could fix, though unlike her, he quickly realized he had spoken out of line and apologized for the comment. Still, the fracture was there and Jackie appeared to be pulling away as the two arrived separately to the party.

Josh and Jackie Shock Us All

Reality television is at its best when it can show the audience something others don't know. Unfortunately, Marshall is the one left in the dark as Episode 10 begins with Jackie and Josh meeting at a café. In one of the most brutal scenes to watch unfold, Jackie has no hesitation in leaving Marshall for Josh. There's a moment where Josh asks Jackie how her fiancé would feel about this, to which she responds, “I don't care.” It's tough to see, as Jackie is painted in a negative light (of her own doing) but more so how she doesn't seem to care at all about what she’s doing.

Love is Blind quickly goes from that scene to Marshall joining the other men at their tux fittings. It's one of the coldest transitions in the show’s history as the viewer is well aware that his marriage is over, but Marshall is holding out hope that their fight isn't going to break them. To make matters worse, Brett Brown is notified by his fiancé, Tiffany Pennywell, that Jackie never showed up to their dress fitting. With him and Marshall having built up a quick bromance in the pods, he takes it upon himself to pull Marshall aside and inform him that his fiancé never showed. There’s a lot that goes down in the first few minutes of this episode, but seeing Brett have to be the one to tell his friend that Jackie likely isn't walking down the aisle was a painful thing to witness.

Jackie’s in the Wrong with Their Breakup

Again, there is no shame in having a relationship falter on this show. It happens every season to at least two couples. More people leave this show single than they do married. Jackie falling out of love with Marshall is totally fine. The way she handled it all is way out of line. Marshall never gave her a reason to act as she did. There's plenty that went down off-camera, but if the worst thing that she said Marshall did was leave the apartment following a fight, then it doesn't justify her choosing another man while still in a relationship.

The way Irina disrespected Zack Goytowski was way worse and had Zack just left and found Bliss without telling her, he'd at least have had more justification than Jackie. The ending of Marshall and Jackie was frustrating and disappointing all at the same time. The conversation we are shown sees Jackie mention that he needs his feeling validated and that she can't give him what he wants. We then hear Jackie tell the stone-cold truth, which puts the figurative nail in the coffin, “Marshall, I can't love you because I'm attracted to Josh.” We’ll never know what else went down but from what we saw, Jackie went about everything in the wrong way. For that, she takes the cake as the biggest villain of Season 4.

Love is Blind is now streaming on Netflix with the final episode releasing Friday, April 14.