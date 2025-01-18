Love Is Blind Season 4 alum Kwame Appiah is opening up about his recent health struggles. The reality star, who married fellow contestant Chelsea Griffin on the show in 2022, has been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease that has been causing ulcers and inflammation in his digestive tract. Appiah shared that he started feeling sick in November 2024, and by December 2024, his symptoms and pain had escalated to a dangerous extent.

The reality star took to Instagram to share the news with his fans and urged them not to ignore small health concerns the way he did. He confessed that by the time he finally visited the doctor, he was having fevers that lasted three weeks and had lost about 20 pounds. According to Appiah, his condition was so bad that the doctors initially believed that he had cancer. Thankfully, though, that wasn’t the case. However, his delayed visit to the hospital did lead to his condition worsening.

Appiah noted that the experience taught him to never take life for granted. He hoped that his post would inspire others to be proactive about their health. In the caption, the reality star admitted that while he had never experienced health issues before this, he was forced to change his diet and lifestyle. However, he added that he was happily accepting the change and encouraging everyone to prioritize their health over everything else. In the end, Appiah expressed his gratitude for his wife’s support through this tough time and thanked his fans for all their love.

Appiah and Griffin’s Marriage Is Still Going Strong

​​Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin’s relationship on Love Is Blind got off to a rough start due to Appiah’s lingering feelings for Micah Lussier. However, they managed to overcome the challenges in their relationship and decided to tie the knot at the end of Love Is Blind Season 4. The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary in May 2024 by purchasing their first home together.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Griffin shared that their marriage has taught them a lot about each other. She revealed that buying a house was a significant milestone for her and Appiah since it taught them patience and strengthened their marriage. Griffin confessed that the process was challenging, but Kwame was “her hero” through everything. Griffin admitted that there were many times when she had to tap out emotionally, and that’s when her husband stepped in to make all the logical decisions.

Griffin added that she appreciates how patient Appiah is with her. “It just keeps getting better and better, to be honest,” she claimed while talking about the future of their relationship. Appiah also went on to call Griffin a “very passionate human being.” He revealed that seeing her deeply love and care for the people around her, he has been inspired to express his affection more openly as well. All Seasons of Love Is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.

