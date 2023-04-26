Love Is Blind recently concluded its drama-filled fourth season with a 90-minute live reunion show, which was full to the brim of surprises. Setting aside the technical difficulties that changed the “live” reunion to a pre-recorded one, there’s another way the show didn’t quite go as planned. The hosts and the guests both clearly reveal the true villain of the season, and surprisingly, it isn’t the widely despised Irina.

'Love Is Blind' Isn’t What It Presents Itself to Be

Reality TV isn't real. Who would have thought?

Throughout its first three seasons, Love Is Blind presented itself as a social experiment to determine whether love is truly blind or not. It took a group of single men and women and set them on rounds of blind dates—literally. In the “pods,” the contestants of Love Is Blind can’t see their date, leaving them to connect with personality rather than appearance.

In theory, foregoing the emphasis on appearance in favor of communication leaves shallowness behind. But like many reality TV shows, especially those focused on romance, Love Is Blind thrives on drama and high-stakes scenarios. At the end of their time in the pods, the couples get engaged and must plan their wedding, and all that encompasses, in an extremely short amount of time. Their final answer will come at the altar in front of all their family and friends. They will either say “I do” or “I don’t” to determine if love is blind.

With all these other stressful factors to juggle in addition to the blind dates, the show doesn’t truly measure how much appearance has to do with love. Speeding up the engagement and wedding process actively meddles with the experiment; even though the rapid marriage process tests the couples in high-stress scenarios, especially when suddenly introducing their fiancé to friends and family, there are too many factors at work in the experiment for it to be an accurate representation of how much appearance has to do with love.

This isn’t necessarily a negative aspect of the show. Most viewers tuning into a reality TV show come for the drama, and Love Is Blind knows its audience well. Choosing to present the show as a social experiment about appearance and then adding in a bunch of other factors, however, can come off as disingenuous. As long as there’s plenty of drama, a viewer isn’t one to complain, but the audience is also aware that Love Is Blind isn’t exactly what it markets itself to be, and that’s especially evident in Season 4.

The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Drama Doesn’t Come from the Cast

Image via Netflix

Season 4 included numerous surprises and shocking moments. From Zack and Irina’s messy breakup to Kwame’s “I do” to Bliss’s reintroduction to the show, this season is a goldmine for drama and blow-ups. The reunion placed almost all the guests (except for Josh and Jackie) in one room together, so the reunion should have had the expected amount of arguments. But the drama in the reunion this year was actually much subtler than one cast member yelling at another.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the two hosts of Love Is Blind, acted as the interviewers for the reunion, asking questions and keeping the conversation going. Their job wasn’t only to be moderators, but also miners. Though previous seasons clearly showcase Nick and especially Vanessa’s ability to go digging for drama, their eagerness to unearth deep grudges and bring them to light is most obvious this season. In particular, Vanessa seemed especially on edge as the show kept going without any major blow-ups, despite her best efforts.

The reunion’s guests came prepared for high stress and the uncomfortable environment, and most of them kept their cool. Whether by facial expression, implication, or even outright saying it, most of the contestants this year voiced their distaste for how each of them were portrayed on the show. The “editing” of the season was brought up numerous times by multiple contestants, with the main complaint being that the show focused mostly on the negative aspects of their character and relationships and left out most, if not all, the positive ones, making many of the couples looks unhappy when they were only going through the common struggles of relationships. Unfortunately for the couples, an everyday relationship isn’t as interesting as a dramatic narrative.

The Depths of Production Manipulation of 'Love Is Blind' Season 4

The heavy-handed manipulation of perspective this season included, among other techniques, reordering events for maximum drama, a process that made Jackie seem like a cheater. The show timed her meeting with Josh during the time she should have been picking out her wedding dress for her marriage to Marshall pre-breakup, when in fact the breakup came first and the meeting with Josh followed after. While Jackie still holds fast to some questionable behaviors, such as keeping Marshall’s engagement ring, she cleared the air about being made out to be a cheater when she wasn’t.

Following Zack and Irina’s breakup in Mexico, the meeting between Zack and Bliss was edited in a way that highlighted only the awkwardness of their conversation. And while meeting with the person who rejected you to marry someone else would definitely start out as awkward, Bliss kept meeting with Zack and dating him, even saying yes to his proposal and at the altar. All throughout the course of their engagement, the show only ever focused on Bliss’s hesitations about potentially being a second choice and Zack’s words taken out of context, complete with unflattering angles on his social interactions.

Chelsea and Kwame weren’t spared either. Following a blissful honeymoon phase, Kwame’s doubts about moving away from Portland and leaving his lifestyle as a bachelor became the main focus of his and Chelsea’s relationship. Their screen time was mostly eaten up by arguments, so much so that it came as a genuine shock when Kwame said yes at the altar and he and Chelsea ended the show as a married couple.

For the most part, the contestants had each other’s backs during the reunion and defended each other, with Brett and Tiffany behaving especially supportive. Though they were seemingly the happiest couple this season, the show even managed to cast doubts onto their relationship, leaving conversations only halfway finished. One scene ended in quiet and cut away right after Tiffany tearfully confessed that she might not want a wedding; in context, she goes on to explain in the reunion that she was only voicing how overwhelmed she felt by everything happening so fast, and all at once. Brett and Tiffany’s relationship was never actually in danger at that moment.

The hand of the show is much more obvious in this season upon looking back, and during the reunion Kwame brought up how the show’s meddling even went as far as pressuring Kwame into using “Alex” as his name. He had to fight to keep his name as it is for the show, a strange and concerning glimpse into just how much the experiment is tampered with. When Love Is Blind tries to alter the identities of its contestants in the name of preserving the experiment (their stated concern was that using the name “Kwame” would give away certain aspects of his appearance), the very integrity of the experiment, and the show's premise, has already been compromised.

The Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Choose Forgiveness Over Fighting

The hosts served not just as the interviewers but as extensions of the show’s stilted perception when it honed in on Jackie accusing Marshall of calling her a derogatory term. Even after Marshall confirmed that he did not say anything derogatory and instead apologized for the ill-made joke, the hosts kept attacking and pushing him, even baiting him into looking into the camera and giving Jackie a message. For the most part, Marshall didn’t fall into the trap of letting his frustrations get the best of him, instead choosing to move on and bury the hatchet.

In fact, forgiveness was an unintentionally big theme for the reunion, driven completely by the contestants in spite of the hosts. Though not all contestants left with their friendships in good standing (Micah and Paul, Jackie and Marshall, and Irina and everyone else are still not fond of each other), the overall agreement to leave with no hard feelings and to move on, prevailed.

Even Zack and Bliss, both of whom were deeply hurt by Irina’s actions, publicly forgave her. Zack’s mention of “receipts” led viewers to his Instagram post, where there was surprisingly no mention of Irina; rather, Zack shared a testimony about forgiveness and understanding, a message that isn’t usually seen on drama-centric reality TV.

The Worst Villain of Love Is Blind Season 4

Image via Netflix

It’s very telling that for much of the reunion, Vanessa Lachey squirmed in her seat, seemingly itching to unearth those hard feelings and run with them. But still, not even Nick or Vanessa are villains in this instance. They have a job to do, after all.

Viewers and contestants alike go into a reality TV show with some sense of what it’s all about: ratings and views. The more people talk about the show, the better the show fares, and that’s just the nature of the beast. Love Is Blind, and many other similar shows, survive by starting drama and keeping it going, so the manipulation of the editing in Love Is Blind Season 4 should be no big surprise.

The strangeness of this particular season of this particular show comes from the fact that all the contestants seemed to agree on ending the drama then and there. The hand of the show is so obviously heavy-handed in this season, especially watching it back after the context given in the reunion. And the fact that the contestants all decided to move on and not let that manipulation harm them or their rivals on the show anymore speaks volumes.

Manipulated scenes in a TV show can lead to real backlash from viewers and can actually impact the contestants’ lives. This season’s worst villain of Love Is Blind isn’t Irina. It isn’t a member of the cast, and it isn’t the hosts either: it's the skewed perception through which the show is presented.