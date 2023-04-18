Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 4 Live Reunion.Netflix knows what it has in Love Is Blind. In the reality television space, Netflix’s first true dive into that world has become a cultural phenomenon with its unique pod-dating setup and fast-paced journey to marriage. As a result, the show, which was created by Chris Coelen, was given its first live reunion. While there were far more hiccups that occurred than Netflix could have imagined, the reunion still went on (though for many it was seen well after its taping), and gave us the final bow on what has been the most dramatic season among any of the four Love Is Blind chapters. While controversy and animosity are commonplace with other reality dating programs and their reunions, we had never seen them overtake a season like this before when it came to Love Is Blind. As a result, when the reunion concluded, a few people came out of it with a negative light on them.

There Are No Winners with Jackie and Marshall

Image via Netflix

During Season 4, this was the controversy that hurt the most to watch. In the beginning, the romance between Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze was one we could all get behind. It appeared that they both were set on one another, didn’t let the outside noise affect them, and truly had the makings of a couple that could withstand this experiment. Then came life outside the pods and everything that had been going for them began to turn. Eventually, it culminated with Jackie and Marshall arguing seemingly every time they had screen time as Jackie became more distant. This reached its peak when Josh Demas reentered the picture, and then we see Jackie leaving Marshall for Josh in what was a shocking end to a relationship we had so much hope for.

All of their drama came under the spotlight at the live reunion. While Jackie and Josh skipped out on appearing with the rest of the cast, they did do a prerecorded interview that saw Jackie admitting she was a different person then, realizing she looked pretty bad, but also chalking up a lot of the negative feedback to the way the show was edit. What really makes this love triangle feel so icky is the things that we didn’t get to see. Jackie and Marshall noted that a lot of stuff went down off-camera, including derogatory remarks (or at least ones that could be inferred a certain way) being thrown around at one another. The whole thing is difficult to assess since it’s a lot of he-said-she-said, and we will never know the truth. Either way, both Jackie and even Marshall look bad coming out of this. While Jackie’s methods of leaving Marshall were questionable, Marshall also had a hand in this downfall, even if we may not have seen the full story. Whether she met up with Josh before breaking up with Marshall, or a day after, it still feels wrong. So let’s agree on one thing Marshall said and move on from this, because this was one of the most drawn-out topics to unfold during the reunion.

Irina and Micah’s ‘Mean Girl’ Behavior Takes Center Stage

Image via Netflix

It’s never good when the show is able to show a montage of you being nothing but mean to other cast members. That’s what Irina Solomonova had to go through with Micah Lussier as they watched their egregious behavior on full display. Irina was an early exit this season after she and Zack Goytowski spiraled out of favor before they even began, so she’s been enduring the online backlash for quite some time now. She approached the reunion ready to admit her mistakes, explaining that she has personally apologized to all of those she hurt, and did her best to restore her flailing image. Zack had one of the best lines of the event when he called her out for just doing the show to get popular. She didn’t seem to even fight back on that claim, which says all we need to know about her. Irina admitted she went on this show only concerned with herself. It’s the unfortunate downside of reality television as it’s always a risk of casting people with this mindset. This doesn’t make her a bad person because there are plenty of other instances where this happens and we never truly find out their intentions. Some people are just better at going through the motions; Irina was not. Either way, Irina leaves Love is Blind with a damaged reputation, so if that’s the level of popularity she wanted, well, I guess bad press is still press.

As for Micah, we saw a conversation she had with Chelsea Griffin regarding her pool interaction with Kwame Appiah. This was something we had seen during the season as Micah and Kwame were uncomfortably far too close and personal in this conversation, but the Chelsea part was not shown. Micah’s image really isn’t harmed by her faux-love triangle with Kwame and Chelsea, but she’s guilty by association with Irina. The montage made sure to show Micah’s part in the mean girl behaviors as she was laughing at everything Irina was doing, showing no care in the world. Irina is the villain of this season, but Micah shouldn’t get off the hook, either, since she never thought that what they were doing was wrong until it was made public.

We Didn’t Make Things Better, Either

Image via Netflix

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from this reunion is the part that we – the fans – played in all of this drama. There’s no denying that social media has a lasting impact when it comes to this space. We see all the time on a show like The Bachelor how old photos or tweets are dug out by viewers and can trickle into the show. This was what happened with Love is Blind Season 4 more so than any prior season of this franchise. There were accusations on TikTok that Kwame had hired an actor to play his sister, accusing her of not being related to him, which he had to deny on stage. We also ate up Jackie's text messages and added more fuel to that fire. As Zack made a plea, we only see about 10% of what actually happens during this process. As he said, it’s fair to form opinions on what is shown, but the public damning of these cast members has become extreme. Did Irina look terrible this season? Was Jackie in the wrong for how she handled her breakup? We never truly will have a grasp on what is real and what is edited to look one way. Much of the drama that took place on Love is Blind was the own cast’s doing, but we also brought out some on our own end, which means it may be time to reevaluate how we interact with these shows moving forward.