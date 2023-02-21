After a fiery Season 3 and some additional bonus episodes that we got to see a couple of weeks ago, Netflix is announcing that it's time to get back into the pods, because Love is Blind Season 4 is just around the corner. Once again, men and women from all over the country will sign on to an experiment in which they get to meet, fall in love, and eventually marry a person they’ve never seen, only talked to.

There’s still some time until we get to see the new hopefuls who will join the Love is Blind experiment, which is why the Netflix teaser trailer doesn't reveal any contestants. Instead, it focuses on the phenomenon that previous seasons caused: viewers taking to social media to talk about the series and each shocking twist, recording their friends’ reactions to game-changing events, and stating they're obsessed with the reality series.

Let The Love Is Blind Drama Begin

Once again, the new season of Love is Blind will have the potential to bring about equal doses of drama and tender moments, since participants discover the hard way if they are really capable of loving someone for what they are on the inside, or if looks can make a difference even though you established a powerful connection before meeting for the first time. Some will give up, some will date, some will break up, some will marry, and we’ll watch them all.

For Love is Blind Season 4, Netflix is using the same strategy it’s been using for its most popular reality TV series: Episodes will come in batches during four consecutive weeks, and the last one will be separated from the rest in order for people to be able to catch up and avoid spoilers. The season will kick off on March 24 with five episodes, and they’ll keep rolling out all the way through April 14.

Lachey Away: The Power Couple Hosts

Season 4 of Love is Blind will be once again hosted by power couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who will probably come back by the end of the season for a reunion episode in which bad attitudes are called out, feuds are resolved or perpetuated, and couples reveal if they managed to stick together after the show.

Netflix premieres Season 4 of Love is Blind on March 24. You can watch the teaser trailer below:

