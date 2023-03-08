With just a couple of weeks until the premiere of Love is Blind, Netflix decided that it’s time to give us a glimpse of the Season 4 participants and a look at the drama that will emerge as soon as they enter the pods for the first time. Once again, the reality dating series will gather a horde of single men and women who decide to try an experiment: Start dating someone without ever seeing them, and deciding to get married before knowing what your future partner looks like.

In the first-look trailer, we briefly meet the dozens of singles who divide their time between dates on the pods and gathering to exchange information, celebrate their relationships and cry over whatever goes wrong during the experiment. The drama will come in shapes we know well: People that get interested in more than one person, others who change their minds halfway through the experiment, and the ones who decide not to get married at the altar.

Love Is Blind And Trust is Volatile

As the trailer suggests, this season will follow the same structure as previous ones, with couples pouring their emotions out in the pods, then moving on to living together after proposing, and then meeting family and friends until the big day. What could go wrong? Many things, as the trailer makes it clear.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Love is Blind' Season 3: Where The Couples Are Now and Who's Still Together

Love is Blind is one of the most popular reality series on Netflix. It has already spawned international versions in Brazil and Japan, as well as a follow-up miniseries called Love is Blind: After the Altar, which chronicles the lives and relationships of couples that made it through the finish line of the show. Once again, the episodes will be hosted by power couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

How Are The New Episodes of Love Is Blind Getting Released?

As in previous seasons and in order to help viewers avoid spoilers, Netflix will roll out episodes from Love is Blind in batches. Season 4 will kick off with five episodes, then the following two weeks will bring three episodes each. The final episode will debut on a separate week so that most fans have a chance to catch up before discovering how it all ends.

Netflix premieres Love is Blind Season 4 on March 24. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: