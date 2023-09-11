The Big Picture Maris' unapologetic nature and outspokenness could potentially lead to conflicts and drama in her search for love.

Justice's self-awareness of his low emotional intelligence is a positive trait, but it may require him to put in extra effort to avoid miscommunication with potential partners.

Uche's bluntness can be a double-edged sword, as some may appreciate his honesty while others may find it off-putting and prefer a more gentle approach.

Love Is Blind is back with new Houston, Texas singles who insist they are ready for marriage. The season 5 cast profiles were released with their pictures, ages, and occupations. Netflix also released a Meet the Cast video on YouTube where some of them gave facts about themselves. Five of those facts come across as potential red flags that could foreshadow some drama coming up this season. There's already been multiple mismatches on previous seasons, and the same pattern may occur again.

5 Maris's Reckless Mouth

Image via Monty Brinton/Netflix

Maris is a 30-year-old HR specialist looking for love. She revealed in the Meet the Cast video why she thinks she's single. "I'm single because I have a mouth on me, and I don't apologize about it," she said. Women speaking their minds is a good thing, so this could not be a red flag at all. But people who say they don't apologize could lead to a slippery slope.

4 Justice Lacks Emotional Intelligence

Image via Monty Brinton/Netflix

The cast answered what about them could annoy a partner. Justice is a 28-year-old personal trainer and revealed where he has room to grow. "Sometimes I can be a bit low on emotional intelligence," he admitted. "So I really have to stop and think about, like, am I reading the situation correctly." It's actually a green flag to be aware of and admit to lacking emotional intelligence. Stopping to think about the situation is one way to address it. However, the biggest fix is if you're questioning things, then ask your partner. Communication can really avoid misreads and miscommunication.

3 Uche Doesn't Have a Filter

Image via Monty Brinton/Netflix

If we have to ding Maris for her mouth, then we need to put Uche on notice for his bluntness. The 34-year-old business entrepreneur said his mouth could also annoy a partner. "I'm very blunt," he said in the video. "My mouth has no filter." This isn't a red flag if he meets someone with the same personality. However, there are people who can dish it and can't take it. But often people want their partner to be a soft place to land, so a blunt partner could be the opposite of that.

2 Taylor's Bathroom Issues

Image via Monty Brinton/Netflix

Taylor poops with the hair dyer on and this is a fact that Taylor should probably avoid sharing on the first date. The 26-year-old teacher had a unique answer to what could annoy a partner. "I go number two with the hair dryer on," she said. "That's so weird I know! But...I do." Do we have a classic case of fearing to poop around a partner? Look, everyone poops, and you definitely don't need to be like Meghan Trainor, who likes doing her business in front of her husband. But you should get to a place where you feel comfortable pooping without the hair dryer.

1 Carter Likes to Party

Image via Monty Brinton/Netflix

Most people only have the weekends to fully be present with their loved ones. But Carter, a 30-year-old construction worker has different plans. "My weekends I go fishing with the boys," he said. "You're welcome to join us." Hopefully, there is a woman who loves fishing in this reality TV show. A hard rule on fishing every weekend could still get stale for a partner and could be a sign of Carter being uncompromising.

Will these potential red flags keep the cast from finding their person? Soon we'll find out. Episodes 1 to 4 are released on Netflix on Friday, September 22. Episodes 5 to 7 are released on Friday, September 29. Episodes 8 and 9 will then be released on Friday, October 6. The finale will be released on Friday, October 13.