Love is Blind, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey asks a simple question: Is love blind? Season 1 made it seem like it was, but the following seasons have proven that it may not be. Will this 5th season be any different? What connections will be built and solidified in these first few episodes? Aaliyah, Chris, Milton, and Taylor all found love, and some heartbreak in the pods. Collider had the opportunity to sit down with the four of them to learn more about the ups and downs of the pod life.

‘Love Is Blind’s' Pod Experience For Each Cast Member Was Different

When asked about what they loved or hated about the pods there were varying responses. Aaliyah whose experiment took an unexpected turn, had this to say:

"The best part was the environment. Being in the pods is so different because it removes all the distraction that the world would kind of normally place on us when we're dating outside of that sort of environment of the pod. So, I liked that. It felt like. We could really zone into the people we were dating. I liked that it felt very intimate. "

Chris also had his own thoughts about the pods, and he was mostly grateful for it. He told Collider:

"I, all the way through, loved my whole experience. Obviously heartbreak is never fun, but you grow from it. And I wouldn't, I wouldn't take it back. I loved everything from falling in love all the way to the heartbreak."

Milton, who is the epitome of a laid back smart guy naturally had a hilarious response. He shared:

"It's hard to say when you asked me the best thing about the pods, I mean, the way I saw it, I'm like, well, I'm hanging out with a great group of guys. I'm talking to beautiful women. I'm eating great food. Like, I mean, that right there, just. The whole experience is amazing. Um, the worst, I probably should have packed more clothes. But that one's on me."

Taylor shared how she felt about the pods l, saying this about her experience, telling us:

"I think the best was that we were able to build emotional connections, you know? We didn't get to see what the other person looked like, and that was awesome. The worst thing [is that] it was fast, but it was fast in a good way. So, I don't have anything bad to say about it. I don't have any negative comments"

These four had much to share in part one of their interview with Collider. To hear more about The lessons they've learned about love, as well as the unknown mystery of a jacket in Milton's closet, check out the interview above.

So, who are the ones that make these four hearts go tudum-tudum? Episodes 1-4 of season 5 of Love Is Blind is streaming now on Netflix. Stay tuned for part two of our interview with Aaliyah, Chris, Milton, and Taylor. Watch the full interview above and check out the current season streaming on Netflix.