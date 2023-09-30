The Big Picture Love Is Blind season 5 is already full of shocking moments as three couples navigate blind engagements and prepare to meet in person.

Red flags have already arisen, with secrets being revealed and doubts emerging among the couples.

According to astrology, JP and Taylor have the best chance of staying together and getting married, while Lydia and Milton and Izzy and Stacy face more challenges due to their differing zodiac signs.

Love Is Blind season 5 is already super juicy and full of shocking moments, and Netflix has only released the first four episodes of the reality TV show so far. There are currently three couples who have gotten engaged, sight unseen, after spending 10 days getting to know each other in the pods. Jared "JP" Pierce and Taylor Rue, Milton Johnson and Lydia Velez Gonzalez, and Ismael "Izzy" Zapata and Stacy Snyder have all agreed to go through the experiment together in the hopes of getting married 28 days after first meeting in person.

There have already been some red flags among these engagements. For example, Lydia revealed to Milton that she had a previous relationship with another cast member, Uche Okoroha, a secret she held back until just before it was time to propose. Izzy continued talking to another cast member, Johnie Maraist, right up until proposals, vacillating between the lawyer and Stacy. And while JP and Taylor seem to have a flawless connection, previews for upcoming episodes showing the kindergarten teacher crying indicate that there will be trouble in paradise.

Although the Love Is Blind season 5 finale won't become available until Friday, Oct. 13, astrology might be able to predict which couples have the best chance of staying together and saying "I do" at the altar at the end of the experiment. Here's what the stars reveal about these three couples, based on their zodiac signs.

Which 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 Couple Will Stay Together, Based on the Cast Members' Zodiac Signs?

Out of the three couples, astrology indicates that JP and Taylor have the best chance of getting married at the end of the show. According to Her Campus, JP is a Gemini and Taylor is a Capricorn. Every zodiac sign belongs to one of four natural elements: fire, air, earth, or water. A sign's element reveals how it interacts with other signs, so the elements can be used to predict compatibility. Gemini is an air sign, and air signs are thoughtful, communicative, and social. Capricorn is one of the earth signs, which tend to be careful, ambitious, and reserved. Air and earth signs can be compatible, but their connection requires work, patience, and understanding.

Geminis can be very flighty and impractical, while Capricorns are quite grounded and reliable. Capricorns also seek stability in their partners, which could be a potential concern for JP and Taylor moving forward. Meanwhile, Geminis crave adventure and excitement, while Capricorns prefer routine and security. The teacher and the firefighter could give each other exactly what they need to have a more balanced life, as long as their differences don't create too much friction.

The order of the zodiac wheel determines the signs' ages, indicating maturity levels and how they view the world. Gemini is one of the youngest zodiac signs, so Geminis often possess a wide-eyed optimism about their surroundings and are willing to take risks. Capricorn is one of the oldest signs, and can be wise and cynical. JP and Taylor's zodiac signs work together in an "opposites attract" way - they can either complement one another beautifully, or their vast differences will drive them apart.

Lydia and Milton have a similar dynamic, as they too are a mixture of earth and air signs. Lydia is a Virgo (earth) and Milton is a Libra (air). But there are a few key differences between this couple and the previous one that indicate Lydia and Milton are less likely to make it out of the experiment together.

Libra is a romantic, flirtatious zodiac sign that thrives in relationships. Libras love being in love, and they fall easily. However, they can be a bit indecisive, and they struggle to prioritize their partner over their friends, careers, and other interests. Virgos are far more practical and down to earth than Libras. It takes a lot for them to commit to relationships, not because they fear commitment, but because they don't want to fail or get their hearts broken. It makes sense that both Milton and Lydia were drawn to the Love Is Blind experiment, but for different reasons: a Libra will do anything for love, including taking a huge risk like getting engaged before seeing the other person face-to-face, while a Virgo is probably drawn to the scientific approach to romance and removing distractions like physical appearance.

Although Libra and Virgo are opposites that attract, their placement on the zodiac wheel makes Lydia and Milton less likely to last as a couple than Taylor and JP. Libra and Virgo are neighboring signs, since Libra comes directly after Virgo in the order of the zodiac, and neighboring signs typically cannot sustain a strong romantic connection. While they can learn a lot from each other as friends, their differences will likely be too great for them to overcome. Lydia also expressed concerns about their age gap (she is 30 and Milton is 24), which could create stumbling blocks for this couple.

Finally, Izzy and Stacy have the same signs as Lydia and Milton, but in the opposite gender: Stacy is a Libra, and Izzy is a Virgo. It makes sense that Izzy was juggling so many women in the pods and had a hard time making his final decision to propose to Stacy; Virgos are very analytical and careful in their decision-making, so he probably wanted to explore all of his options thoroughly before making a commitment. Stacy, on the other hand, was uncharacteristically decisive for a Libra, and Netflix viewers didn't see her explore hardly any other connections in the Love Is Blind pods. But she did display the typical Libra geniality by befriending several of her female castmates, and she showed her romanticism by setting her sights on Izzy without wavering.

Izzy and Stacy could complement each other well and have a strong friendship connection but, similar to Milton and Lydia, astrology dictates that they probably won't last as a romantic couple. JP and Taylor are so opposite that they ironically have the best chance of walking down the aisle and making a lasting commitment to one another. Love Is Blind fans will have to watch what happens as the rest of season 5 plays out - and there may be more to come with Chris Fox and Johnie, and with Aaliyah Cosby and Uche. Viewers will soon see how accurate these astrological predictions are and whether JP and Taylor's relationship can go the distance, as their zodiac signs suggest.