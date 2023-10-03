The Big Picture Love Is Blind Season 5 has only resulted in two engaged couples, which is a departure from previous seasons that had more weddings.

The show struggled to find love stories this season, with only three couples getting engaged in the pods.

Some contestants, like Taylor, demonstrated self-awareness by walking away from engagements that weren't right for them, proving it's better to be alone than with the wrong person.

The first seven episodes of Love Is Blind Season 5 have dropped on Netflix and only two engaged couples remain: Lydia Gonzalez and Milton Johnson, and Stacy Snyder and Izzy Zapata. A show that normally builds to the climax of five weddings will end with no more than two, how did a show that typically produces an abundance of engagements fail to produce enough love stories in its fifth season? One could argue a majority of the cast wasn't ready for marriage. But what it really shows is a more emotionally mature cast who knew when to walk away from the wrong relationship.

On Love Is Blind, singles date in "pods" and get engaged before seeing their partner. After getting engaged, they meet face-to-face and have just four weeks to spend together before walking down the aisle. At the end of the four weeks, they either walk away from their fiancé at the altar or say "I do."

The first and second seasons of Love Is Blind followed six engaged couples, two of whom got married in each season. Season three followed five engaged couples who all made it to their wedding day and ended with two couples committing to marriage. Season four had the most marriages with three couples committing at the altar after following five engagements through the season. Seven couples from the first four seasons are still married including the three most recent couples: season four's Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, Zach Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi, and Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah.

RELATED: 'Love Is Blind's' Taylor Rue Opens Up About the Awkwardness with JP

In past seasons, production sent engaged couples home early, opting not to tell their stories on camera because there were too many storylines to follow. Now, the show is struggling to find love stories. For the first time, only three couples got engaged in the pods. Jared Pierce aka JP and Taylor Rue were the third engaged couple this season, but their engagement ended during their Mexican vacation. After JP made comments about Taylor's appearance and criticized her choice to wear makeup, Taylor decided to walk away from the engagement. While both Taylor and JP seemed genuinely ready for marriage, that marriage wasn't the right one for either of them. Some reality show contestants would've continued in the engagement to be part of the show and strung out their relationship to the wedding. Taylor's decision to cut things off early shows her self-awareness and the love she has for herself, demonstrating that it's better to be alone than with the wrong person.

Their breakup leaves Lydia and Milton, and Stacy and Izzy as the only couples left on season five. But based on the connections viewers saw forming in the pods, it seemed like there would be more engaged couples. Two couples with a lot of airtime in the first batch of episodes called it quits before getting engaged.

Johnie and Chris Happened After the Pods

Courtesy of Netflix

Johnie Maraist was dating both Izzy and Chris Fox in the pods before deciding she wanted to be with Izzy. After cutting things off with Chris and putting all her eggs in Izzy's basket, Izzy made the decision to end their relationship and get engaged to Stacy. Single once again, Johnie second-guessed her decision to break up with Chris and tried to reconcile their relationship. She was ready to get engaged, but after Chris and Izzy shared stories about their conversations with Johnie, Chris decided he wanted someone who would choose him first, and he walked away from their relationship. In subsequent episodes, it's revealed that Johnie and Chris are now happily dating.

Chris deserves credit for walking away from the show single. He could've chosen to propose to Johnie and continue with the experiment before deciding if he was ready to say "I do." But rather than opt for screen time, he walked away knowing he wasn't ready to be engaged. Now, Johnie and Chris can move at their own pace, off-camera, without the pressure of getting married just weeks into their relationship.

Aaliyah and Uche's Emotional Rollercoaster

Image via Netflix

Aaliyah Cosby seemed to be ready to get engaged to Uche Okoroha, but things turned sour when she found out Lydia had previously dated Uche in the real world. Aaliyah and Lydia became close during filming and Aailyah struggled to come to terms with the fact that the man she was about to get engaged to had slept with her friend three months prior. Instead of continuing on the show, Aaliyah walked away without even telling Uche she was done. The two met in a subsequent episode to discuss what happened and see if they could patch their relationship, but Uche ultimately decided he didn't want to pursue their connection. He knows his worth and the trust he had built with Aaliyah was broken beyond repair.

The Singles Were Right to Walk Away

Image via Netflix

Fans would've loved to see both Johnie and Chris, and Aaliyah and Uche get engaged on the show. The drama that could've unfolded between what would've been five couples is limitless. But on a human level, neither of those relationships were ready for an engagement. In the real world, the problems these two couples encountered would take time to work through and no one in the right mind would get down on one knee before they worked through the issues in front of them. Rather than sticking to the format of the show and slamming down on the gas pedal, they applied real-world logic to their relationships and pressed the break before they were in over their heads. Johnie and Chris may not have survived a stressful, four-week engagement, but now they have as good a chance as anyone at building a long-lasting relationship off the show. Aaliyah and Uche tried to work through their issues and debated giving their relationship a second shot, but instead of pursuing something that didn't feel right, they chose themselves.

For the first time in the show's history, fans will only see two weddings with the possibility of "I do's" or heartbreak - that is if the two remaining couples can make it to the altar. The next two episodes of Love Is Blind drop on Netflix on October 6 and the final episode will be available to stream October 13.