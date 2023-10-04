Potential Spoiler for the Love Is Blind Season 5 finale

The Big Picture Love Is Blind Season 5 finds two couples engaged, while fans are left guessing who will get married or break up.

Potential spoiler alert: One engaged contestant, Izzy, was spotted on a date with another woman, raising questions about his relationship with Stacy.

The finale and reunion episodes will provide clearer answers on whether Izzy and Stacy will make it to the altar or become another couple who doesn't make it. The season has the lowest success rate so far, with only two engaged couples featured.

Love Is Blind Season 5 showed singles in Houston dating in the pods to potentially find their future wife or husband. Fans of the Netflix show have already watched three couples engaged, and only two left moving forward with the experience. They are left guessing who will get married or break up. But sadly it looks like a potential spoiler is out there. One of the people who is engaged was spotted with someone new, and it has people talking.

Izzy Was Seen With a New Woman

Image via Monty Brinton/Netflix

Izzy Zapata was popular in the Love Is Blind pods. Johnie Maraist, Lydia Velez Gonzalez, and Stacy Snyder were all interested in him. He chose Stacy claiming she knew him the best. He was also scared of pursuing Johnie because of her history. The couple seemed to have great physical chemistry. They kissed at their first meeting and continued to be physically affectionate in Mexico.

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 Gives the Best Defense for Ghosting

However, Stacy and Izzy's differences started to show when they returned to Houston. Izzy believes in splitting everything in half when it comes to paying. Stacy is used to her partners paying for dinner dates. The business person also owns her own home, which Izzy would move into if they married. But it was clear there were some big expenses and responsibilities for Izzy that would come with that. He recently switched jobs, and it's clear their lifestyles are very different. Fans already watched Izzy meeting Stacy's family. Her father, Dale made it clear that love is blind, but also love likes flying first class. Stacy likes going on expensive trips where Izzy hasn't traveled yet.

TMZ reported that Izzy was with a woman at a tattoo shop on Monday, October 3 in Hermosa Beach, CA. It's possible he was in California for the reunion since Aaliyah Cosby also posted on her Instagram Story that she was in California on the same day. Izzy and this woman were seemingly reportedly on a date, and he had his hand on her leg.

It's unclear what this means for the finale of season 5. Either Izzy or Stacy could say "I don't" at the altar. Or they could've gotten married but broke up soon after. It's also possible that they'll become another couple who doesn't make it to the altar at all. Lastly, we have seen former cast members accused of cheating on their partner from the other in the past. The finale and reunion would give clearer answers to their situation.

Season 5 is a unique one since besides Izzy and Stacy there is only Lydia and James "Milton" Johnson IV engaged. The show typically follows five couples, so there is a lot of space that needs to be filled in the last episodes. Either way season 5 is showing to have the lowest success rate in relationships so far. However, there were multiple couples who got engaged in the pods that weren't shown in the episodes. The producers typically don't follow everyone, but it looks like their gamble this time around had a surprising outcome.