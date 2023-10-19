The Big Picture Milton and Lydia's relationship stands out as the lone bright spot in Love Is Blind Season 5, despite the overall dislike of the other couples.

Milton's maturity shines through as he listens to and supports Lydia, even when she is vulnerable and insecure.

Despite drama and potential relationship strain, Milton and Lydia remain strong and support each other, proving the strength of their love.

Love Is Blind Season 5 appears to be by far the worst season of the show so far. Fans rejoiced in their dislike of the participants and how the episodes played out. Despite finding difficulty rooting for anyone, there was a lone dark horse couple that survived despite the odds and had a seemingly positive relationship. Milton Johnson and Lydia Velez Gonzalez were the only couple still standing at the reunion show, and they seemed to be better than ever. Even though there was some drama surrounding Lydia and Uche Okoroha, she and Milton were able to work through those rough patches together and show all the naysayers that their love truly was blind. Let's take a look at some of the best Milton and Lydia moments from across the season.

3 Milton Truly Listens and Comforts Lydia In Episode 2

Image via Netflix

During episode 2, Lydia and Milton share a beautiful moment in the pods. Lydia is crying and expressing how she wants to be loved for who she is. In a moment that could've made Milton uncomfortable, he remains a confidant for Lydia to express with. Milton told Lydia that he has a hard time being vulnerable, but doesn't shy away when she shows her soft and insecure side. He even goes as far as to reassure her that she is deserving of the love she desires and that, ultimately, she always has been and always will be his first choice. Even though he's only 24 on the show, he displays great maturity by asking her how he can better open up and learn to express his emotions. To add to that, he doesn't just ask for advice, he continually acts on the advice throughout the show as well.

2 Lydia And Milton Are A Dynamic Duo In The Face Of Drama

During episode 8, Uche shows up to the barbecue and seems to only have one thing in mind: starting drama. When Uche asks to speak with Lydia, Milton is secure in himself and lets the two have their moment. This is where things start to take a turn. Uche is consistently berating Lydia for alleged past actions that happened before the show started and trying to create an argument where there didn't need to be one. Because of how Uche is acting and the things he's claiming, Lydia is worried that it might affect her relationship with Milton. Instead of being rattled by all the noise, Milton takes another moment to reassure Lydia about herself and their relationship. He calls her a badass and reminds her of her accomplishments: she is grown, has a great job, is independent, and doesn't need to listen to what negativity he is spewing. Milton and Lydia 1, Uche 0.

1 Lydia And Milton Are A Force Together On The Reunion Episode

The reunion episode was so messy and the majority of the show was spent discussing how everyone broke up and couldn't put the pieces back together. Amidst all of that, Lydia and Milton's happiness was palpable. The two spoke about how positive their relationship has been and how they've been in wedded bliss for a year and a half. The two mentioned how close Lydia has gotten with his family and Milton gushed over how excited he is to get home from work to see his wife. One moment stuck out in solidarity of their connection, and that was when they were referencing back to the Uche confrontation in episode 8.

Lydia, Milton, and Uche were sitting around a table together discussing things of the past again, and at one moment Milton was mid-sentence in response to Uche, and he showed Lydia his phone. Shortly after that, they left the party. Nick and Vanessa Lachey asked Milton what he was showing Lydia on his phone, and the answer was wholesome love at its finest. The two explained how they knew there would be people they wouldn't want to be around at the party, so they came up with a plan to text an oil barrel emoji to each other when they were ready to go. That oil barrel saved the two from a further mind-numbing argument with Uche and solidified the support the two have for each other.