The Big Picture Love Is Blind fans suspect that at least one engaged couple went to Mexico, as hinted by a cast member and a TikTok video.

Renee and Carter, a couple on the show, haven't been shown getting engaged or going to Mexico, but fans believe they might have joined the others.

Renee drops hints on social media, but she's careful not to give away spoilers. She wants to be a bigger part of the show in Season 5.

Every season of Love Is Blind usually has more engaged couples leaving the pods than what's shown. But it's not common that they forward with the process beyond the pods without that journey being in the episodes. The reality show has singles date in pods without seeing each other. They get engaged, go on a cast trip, and then live with each other for weeks as they plan a wedding. The finale shows them saying I do, or I don't at the altar. Fans of the Netflix show are putting the clues together that maybe at least one engaged couple went to Mexico, and one of the cast members hints that they could be right.

Love Is Blind Fans Think Renee and Carter Went to Mexico

Image via Netflix

Renee Poche is a 32-year-old veterinarian who tried to find love in the pods. She called Nick and Vanessa Lachey "mom and dad" in the first episode. "If you're like too deep too soon you wanna play it cool," she told the hosts,"You wanna like, play it cool. If you're nervous, it's gonna be a turn-off." But she hoped the pods would be different. We get a small glimpse into her date with Carter Dale Wall, a 30-year-old construction worker. It seemed like his occupation was a huge turn-on for her. "I could see a man see something messed up and start fixing it and just get wet," she told him.

Fans didn't watch them get engaged or go to Mexico. However, they suspect they joined the other couples. One fan posted a TikTok of a paused Love Is Blind scene of Izzy Zapata walking on the beach. There are two men sitting on the beach in the background and one man looks like Carter. Renee is very aware of people talking about this. She posted a picture of herself on a beach with a bottle of champagne to her Instagram Story on October 2. "Me this weekend on vacay" was written over the picture, but there is a gold wine glass next to a bucket, which is typically on the show. She also posted a picture of a fan's TikTok complimenting her. She circled the TikTok search that read "carter and renee went to Mexico."

Renee might be dropping hints to the fans, but she's careful about spoilers. She posted a reel of her talking to Stacy Snyder about age gaps. "Wya on this season" one person commented. "Stay tuned," she replied. Obviously, the veterinarian preferred being a bigger part in season 5. Decider wrote an article about Renee being a pod MVP, and she posted on Instagram about it. "Article written by Decider- spread the word. #ReleaseTheReneeCut @netflix @loveisblindnetflix," she captioned the post with pictures from her moments in the living quarters.

Love Is Blind creator and Kinetic Company CEO Chris Coelen already confirmed with Variety that producers didn't follow all the engagements. "Each season, there are lots of stories that we don’t tell, regardless of whether couples get engaged or not," he said. "Some of them even, we will follow for a little bit and not show their story on the show…It’s a little bit of a judgment call."