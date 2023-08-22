The Big Picture Love Is Blind Season 5 is set to premiere in late September, with new episodes released weekly, allowing fans to catch up and avoid spoilers.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar, a special follow-up series will air on September 1, checking in on the couples from Season 4 one year later.

Netflix is launching an interactive story game called Love Is Blind - The Game in September, where players can experience the pod-dating process and create different endings to the story.

It’s been more than four months since Season 4 of Love Is Blind has wrapped, which means it’s way past time to go back into the pods and fall in love with new people all over again. Fully aware that the reality dating series is one of its most popular titles, Netflix has prepared a robust return for the series, with new episodes spread all across September – including the premiere of Season 5!

Before the new season rolls out, however, it’ll be time to check in on the couples that made it all the way to the altar in Season 4 and find out how they’re doing. So yes, we’re getting a new batch of special episodes as Love Is Blind: After the Altar debuts on the streamer on September 1. The follow-up episodes will check back on the Pod Squad one year after the events of Season 4. Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown; Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski; Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah are still kicking it, and some singles will make it back for a little bit of drama.

After that, it’s full speed ahead to late September, when Love Is Blind Season 5 debuts. Once again, Netflix is sticking to its batched format, in which episodes are released weekly in order for fans to have a chance to catch up and not discover massive spoilers in different rhythms. The season will kick off with four episodes on Friday, September 22, and extend all the way to October 13, when viewers will discover which couples made it all the way to the altar – and which said yes! See new images from Love Is Blind: After The Alter Season 4 below.

Let's Play a Love Game

Last but not least, die-hard fans of Love Is Blind will certainly have an extra motive to celebrate: Netflix is also launching in September an interactive story game called Love Is Blind – The Game. It is, of course, based on the dating reality series and players can enjoy the experience of going into the pods to find love and also learn more about themselves in the process. Fans will get to customize their characters, conduct the way the story goes and find out if their character has what it takes to pop the question. Each decision you make can generate a different ending to the story, so fans can enjoy playing Love Is Blind – The Game many times over. The game will become available on Google Play and on the App Store on September 19. See images from the game below.

Love Is Blind is created by power couple Vanessa and Nick Lachey. The series puts a huge group of men and women in “pods” to meet each other. The experiment is simple: You can only hear the voice of the person you’re talking to, and appearances shouldn’t interfere with the process of falling in love. Hopefuls can only see each other after they decide to get married, which can lead to some truly heartfelt moments or downright tragedies.

Netflix premieres new episodes of Love Is Blind: After the Altar on September 1. You can check out the trailer below: